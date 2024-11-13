Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Society Insider: Tenby Powell on his cancer journey; property developer Nigel McKenna and rising hospo star Sarisa Nasinprom’s good year

Ricardo Simich
By
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
17 mins to read
Former Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell reflects on life since his cancer diagnosis; Property developer Nigel McKenna and partner Sarisa Nasinprom are celebrating award wins for their new luxury spa and wellness centre. Photo / Herald composite

Former Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell reflects on life since his cancer diagnosis; Property developer Nigel McKenna and partner Sarisa Nasinprom are celebrating award wins for their new luxury spa and wellness centre. Photo / Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. The exclusive parties, the exotic holidays, the hook-ups, the break-ups, and the high stakes business deals - this new Thursday column pulls back the curtain to reveal how New Zealand’s other half lives.

Rising hospo star and developer’s international

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle