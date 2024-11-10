The young fan jammed alongside Pearl Jam at their final show in Auckland on Sunday, November 10. Photo / Lana Andelane / NZ Herald
Pearl Jam’s final show in Auckland on Sunday will be a night to remember for one young Kiwi, who jammed alongside his idols to a rapturous crowd.
The budding guitarist received a shout-out early in the night at Go Media Stadium, when Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder spotted his home-made sign among a sea of fans.
“Eddie, can I play guitar with you, please?” said the sign, which had a list of song requests penned on the other side.
However, at that point, it was “too early in the show to be asking for favours”, Vedder, 59, joked as he read the request aloud to a cheering audience.
But during the encore, his wish was granted: plucked from the crowd by none other than Vedder himself, the young fan joined the rockers on stage for a rendition of Neil Young’s 1991 classic Rockin’ in the Free World.
His image emblazoned across the large LED screens flanking the stage, the beaming fan was handed a guitar and launched into the performance of a lifetime, to a roaring reception. Phones were held aloft throughout the crowd as he jammed alongside the band’s guitarists, Stone Gossard and Mike McCready, and bassist Jeff Ament.
Jumping up and down with delight, the young fan even exchanged a sweet moment with Vedder, with the two captured speaking into each other’s ears and sharing a laugh.
Clips of the performance shared on social media garnered a positive reaction from fellow fans, with one commenting on Instagram: “Dude, what a dream! He even got Stoney-Pony [Stone Gossard] to drop to one knee (first time I’ve seen that move, lol).”
Many others praised Vedder and the band for embracing the young attendee and welcoming him into the fold.
“Truly a life-changing moment for the young man,” another wrote, while a third added: “What a treat for the kid! Sweet for Eddie to do. Love Stoney getting down.”
The identity of the fan is currently unknown.
There were plenty of nods to Aotearoa New Zealand on Sunday night, including a kapa haka group opening the show with Ka Mate and a powerful waiata.
The band dedicated the 2009 song Amongst the Waves to the Surf Life Saving team at Karekare Beach, who on a fateful day in 1995 rescued Vedder from a rip as he surfed with New Zealand singer and Split Enz founder Tim Finn.
As the show neared its end, Vedder even thanked the Warriors for allowing the band to play on their home turf at Go Media Stadium.
Pearl Jam formed in Seattle, Washington in 1990 and have gone on to enjoy a career spanning more than three decades. The band were considered one of the “Big Four” of Seattle’s music scene in the early 1990s, alongside Nirvana, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains. The four bands were deemed the leaders of grunge, a movement and musical scene associated with the “Seattle sound”.