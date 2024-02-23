Pearl Jam are coming to New Zealand in November. Photo / Danny Cinch

Just days after announcing their return to New Zealand, Pearl Jam have added a second tour date because of fan demand.

They’ll now play a second show in Auckland on Sunday, November 10, at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart.

The first New Zealand show of their Dark Matter World Tour takes place on Friday, November 8.

. @PearlJam – Dark Matter World Tour 2024. Second Auckland show added Sun 10 Nov, with the first show on Fri 8 Nov now sold out! If you received a code, your code is valid for the new show. https://t.co/I2f05HURZJ#PearlJam #DarkMatterWorldTour pic.twitter.com/8tOBTYun6O — Live Nation New Zealand (@LiveNationNZ) February 22, 2024

According to promoter Live Nation, tickets to the first show have sold out after an “incredible response” from fans.

But if you didn’t get a ticket to the November 8 show, not to worry - your Ticketmaster code will be valid for the new show.

The shows will mark the first time the band - made up of bassist Jeff Ament, rhythm guitarist Stone Gossard, lead guitarist Mike McCready, lead singer/guitarist Eddie Vedder and drummer Matt Cameron - have performed in the country in 10 years.

The last performance in New Zealand was at Big Day Out in 2014.

It comes after Pearl Jam began teasing their new single last week, sharing with fans a video on their social media accounts which showed tweets from fans expressing their excitement about hearing new music from the band.

The single, titled Dark Matter, was released last night marking not only the alternative rock band’s first new single since the 2020 hit, Get It Back, but is also rumoured to be the title of an upcoming album which is rumoured to be releasing in April.

Pearl Jam formed in Washington in 1990, going on to release their debut album, Ten, in August 1991. The album combined an “expansive harmonic vocabulary” with an anthemic sound and, while sales were slow initially, by the end of 1992 it had reached number two on the Billboard charts and earned certified gold status.

In the years since debut, the band has continued to produce chart-topping music.

Pearl Jam have also put a lot of their time into their Vitalogy Foundation, raising more than US$50 million (NZ$82.5m) to help bring attention to people and causes that often go unnoticed or underserved, such as abortion access, climate change and homelessness, and drawing attention to the fight against diseases such as Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis and epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

LOWDOWN:

Who: Pearl Jam

What: New Zealand tour

Where: Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland

When: November 8 and 10

Tickets: Tickets to the November 10 show are on sale now through Ticketmaster