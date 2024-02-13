Pearl Jam are coming to New Zealand in November. Photo / Danny Cinch

Just breathe Pearl Jam fans, the band have announced a New Zealand show.

Days after a huge installation appeared at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, in which fans were able to walk down a “Pearl Jam Lane” walkway, the band have confirmed they will be heading down under for a series of shows in both Australia and New Zealand.

Taking place on November 8, the show will be hosted at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium Mt Smart and mark the first time the band - made up of bassist Jeff Ament, rhythm guitarist Stone Gossard, lead guitarist Mike McCready, lead singer/guitarist Eddie Vedder and drummer Matt Cameron, have performed in the country in 10 years.

Their last performance in New Zealand was at Big Day Out in 2014.

It comes after Pearl Jam began teasing their new single last week sharing with fans a video on their social media accounts which showed tweets from fans expressing their excitement about hearing new music from the band.

The single - titled Dark Matter, was released last night marking not only the alternative rock band’s first new single since their 2020 hit Get It Back, but is also rumoured to be the title of their upcoming album which is rumoured to be releasing in April.

Pearl Jam first formed in Washington in 1990, going on to release their debut album Ten in August 1991. The album combined an “expansive harmonic vocabulary” with an anthemic sound and while struggled with sales following its initial release, by the end of 1992, it reached number two on the Billboard charts and earned certified gold status.

In the years since their debut, the band have continued to produce chart topping music, however they have also put a lot of their time into their Vitalogy Foundation, raising more than US$50 million (NZ$82.5m) to help bring attention to people and causes that often go unnoticed or underserved, such as abortion access, climate change and homelessness, and drawing attention to the fight against diseases such as Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis and epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

LOWDOWN:

Who: Pearl Jam

What: New Zealand tour

Where: Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland

When: November 8 and 10

Tickets: Friday, February 23 at 3pm