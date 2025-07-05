If I’m getting away from Bambina, which has the best corn fritters in town … Fed Deli is my second choice, their Bloody Mary and the Chicken Sandwich with gravy. The perfect fix for any problems you’re facing today from last night’s decisions.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Mekong Baby. You cannot fault the food, the vibe or the service there. The team there will make sure you are well-fed and always leave with a smile!

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Waiheke. Any of the wineries over there a great to spend the day at, my favourites though are Mudbrick Vineyard & Restaurant and Man O’ War Vineyards. Or just spend the day at one of the many top restaurants on the island.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Either Corner Bar in Remuera, great for sports and a few beers with friends or Goblin Bar in Ponsonby.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Bambina on Ponsonby Rd. Great coffee, food and service. But I’m a little biased.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

FishSmith on Jervois Rd. Their Fish Tacos are amazing.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I just discovered Chatswood Reserve on the North Shore the other weekend and highly recommend it for a good walk.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The Powerstation has been doing it so well for so long. Can’t beat it for gigs.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

AS Colour is always a safe bet to find a bargain.

Matt McMillan is the owner and manager of Bambina in Ponsonby.