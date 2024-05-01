Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Pearl Jam’s 12th album finds the senior statesmen still relevant after 33 years

By Graham Reid
3 mins to read
Fast and furious: Pearl Jam, from left, Mike McCready, Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Eddie Vedder and Stone Gossard. Photo / Getty Images

Fast and furious: Pearl Jam, from left, Mike McCready, Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Eddie Vedder and Stone Gossard. Photo / Getty Images

In rock culture where bands – through business frustrations, “musical differences”, fragile egos or competing personalities – implode or explode with predictable frequency, some remain resistant to the chaos.

You have to admire the tenacity

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener