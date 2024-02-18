Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Songs of the week: Hot new tracks by Beyoncé, Maggie Rogers and Georgia Nott

5 mins to read
Georgia Gets By, Maggie Rogers and Beyoncé. Photos / Supplied & Getty Images

Georgia Gets By, Maggie Rogers and Beyoncé. Photos / Supplied & Getty Images

Texas Hold ‘Em

By Beyoncé

It’s named for a form of poker invented in the state which also gave us Beyoncé and her move into country(ish) territory might be seen as a calculated gamble. It’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener