Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Songs of the week: Hot tracks by Cat Power, Coterie and more

3 mins to read
Cat Power, Coterie and Fazerdaze. Photos / Supplied

Cat Power, Coterie and Fazerdaze. Photos / Supplied

Bigger

by Fazerdaze

Amelia Murray’s very welcome if long overdue return after Fazerdaze’s brilliant 2017 debut album Morningside and 2022 EP Break! continues with Bigger, a song that can sound like a Beths

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener