Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Songs of the week: New Tracks from Thomston, Mermaidens, Kora and more

4 mins to read
Mermaidens, Thomston and Joey Alexander. Photos / Supplied

Mermaidens, Thomston and Joey Alexander. Photos / Supplied

Cautious

by Thomston

Thomston popped up on people’s radars in the 2014 pop scene – a year in music looked back on fondly by millennials and the like. The NZ singer-songwriter’s new EP, Faithfully, features

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener