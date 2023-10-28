Songs of the week: New Tracks from Thomston, Mermaidens, Kora and more

Mermaidens, Thomston and Joey Alexander. Photos / Supplied

Cautious

by Thomston

Thomston popped up on people’s radars in the 2014 pop scene – a year in music looked back on fondly by millennials and the like. The NZ singer-songwriter’s new EP, Faithfully, features the titular track as well as a one-and-a-half-minute burst, Cautious. It’s very reminiscent of mid-2010s pop. Sweet and wholesome, like early Troye Sivan, and catchy as anything. – Alana Rae





Foolish

by Mermaidens

The third and final single from Mermaidens forthcoming self-titled third album retains a smidgen of their psychedelic moodiness but also drifts towards searing and sneering indie rock and passages of unease. Envelope once more pushed by one of this country’s smartest, consistently interesting, and unpredictable bands. – Graham Reid





Voyager

by Milk Tooth

Fuzzed-up experimental dream-cum-nightmare-rock from Poneke five-piece which, by refusing to settle in any genre, becomes a disruptive five minutes-plus piece of art-rock designed to grab attention from the noisy outset and drag you along on the roller-coaster until the airy final minute of Pacific allusions and sampled voices. It’s an odd but oddly appealing thing. – Graham Reid





Perfect

by The Veronicas

The Veronicas are striking while the iron is hot on the preppy pop-rock resurgence. While Perfect is borderline too formulaic in structure, it’s fun, nostalgic and a guaranteed hit for those who grew up with the Aussie twins, as well as those seeking out new songs in the trendy genre. The duo fully lean into it, too, with lyrics about defying the status quo and Blink-182′s Travis Baker on drums for good measure. – Alana Rae





The Way Down

by Black Smoke Trigger

Local songs helped by use of Auckland landmark in video #1: The Sky Tower was finished in 1997 and the sound of local hard rock outfit Black Smoke Trigger dates from a similar era, judging by the late-grunge period blast of The Way Down, the video of which uses Auckland’s tallest structure to vertiginous and hilarious effect. The many wigs also suggest Foo Fighters’ Learn to Fly clip was in the mix, and the cameo by Wayne Anderson must have blown the budget. How refreshing to see a guitar band from the hairy end of the spectrum – and one whose singer’s name is Baldrick – with a sense of humour. – Russell Baillie





Dancing in the Rain

by Kora

Local songs helped by use of Auckland landmark in video #2: Kora risk jinxing the weather at their outdoor festival appearances with this lyrically puddle-shallow slice of sunny pop-funk. But the dancing of Avneil Mohan up Queen St and its surrounds in the track’s video is a delight. They should take him on tour. – Russell Baillie





I Can’t Make You Love Me

by Joey Alexander

And now for something completely different #1: This 20-year-old New York-based Indonesian-born jazz pianist is already up to his seventh album — his debut released when he was 11 — and he has appeared at every major jazz festival to great acclaim and had Grammy nominations. Here, for late night listening, he deftly takes on Bonnie Raitt’s great ballad. Lower the lights. – Graham Reid





Singalong

by Jeremy Redmore

And now for something completely different #2: After his previous Sing Like a Unicorn (a song and picture book for under sevens) the former frontman of Auckland rockers Midnight Youth takes us further down the kids’-music whistling, everyone-join-in path to the beach campfire where the title tells the whole story. Like the simplest pop songs, this is annoyingly juvenile and memorable. Over sevens may find themselves singing it come summer. – Graham Reid





Celle qui fait tout mon tourment h 450

by Lea Desandre & Thomas Dunford

I’m bingeing on French music at the moment, and I can’t stop listening to Idylle, the latest from French-Italian mezzo Lea Desandre and Thomas Dunford. As a youngster, Desandre entered the starry orbit of Sara Mingardo, William Christie and Les Arts Florissants, and my favourite singer, Véronique Gens. This piece by the Baroque composer Marc-Antoine Charpentier translates as “the one who causes all my torment” but the coquettishness of Desandre’s interpretation hints that she’s not beyond a little torment-causing of her own. – Richard Betts