Pearl Jam are coming to New Zealand in November. Photo / Danny Cinch

Pearl Jam has today announced Kiwi Liam Finn as a supporting act for the New Zealand leg of their Dark Matter World Tour.

The legendary Seattle rock band will perform two dates - Friday, November 8 and Sunday, November 10 - at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium.

Pearl Jam’s long-awaited return Down Under spans seven stadium shows, five of which are across Australia. The band last played for Kiwi crowds at the Big Day Out festival in 2014.

Their 12th studio album Dark Matter was released on April 19 this year, debuting on the Aria Album Chart at number two.