My Story: Liam Finn, as told to Elisabeth Easther

Kiwi Singer songwriter and creative Liam Finn will make a guest appearance in this year's Basement Theatre Christmas fundraiser. Photos / Ivan Karczewski

By:

Liam Finn is one of many musical talents making a guest appearance in this year's Basement Theatre Christmas fundraiser, Nov19-Dec19, an annual institution of anarchic yuletide entertainment. Liam is also about to release a

