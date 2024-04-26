Police have arrested two people after a woman was allegedly kidnapped from a property on Auckland’s North Shore last night.

Auckland hospitality identity and former mayoral contender Leo Molloy has confronted a man who was allegedly wielding a gun after a fracas at his Viaduct bar Headquarters.

The man was arrested that night and faces a slew of charges after the incident during the Mea Motu fight night weigh-in yesterday evening.

Molloy was unscathed but took aim at the people involved, believed to be linked to rival gangs, after another incident allegedly fuelled by organised crime in the Viaduct.

“I just saw the gun and thought f*** that, I’m tired of cowboys running this town, infesting the Viaduct, and it’s time we acted to bring this s*** to an end and make these lunatics accountable,” Molloy said.

Earlier this month, a man and a woman were arrested at Headquarters as part of a police investigation into a violent kidnapping on the North Shore.

Three years ago tensions between two gangs erupted in a shooting at the Sofitel Viaduct Harbour, while nightspot Dr Rudi’s just a few minutes walk from Headquarters has also seen a shooting in recent years.

Thursday’s incident unfolded about 7.30pm at Molloy’s Headquarters bar in Customs St West, when staff heard some screaming and yelling outside.

“A high profile staff member came to me and said ‘boss, there’s some very bad men outside’,” Molloy said.

“I went out and told them to f*** off but they told me the same thing.”

By the time Molloy had made it back inside three of the group had made it past security and allegedly attacked a patron.

“Our security bundled all our customers inside the main body of the building and locked the doors as one aggressor had a gun out.

Molloy decided to intervene, so went into the area where the troublemakers were, with backup from one of his security guards.

“The dude was waving the shooter around screaming and yelling but I just told him to put it away ... which they did after about 30 seconds and having made various threats.”

Both the victim and the aggressors took flight - in opposite directions.

Armed police swarmed the premises and quickly identified the alleged offender from the security footage, Molloy said.

Around midnight, police texted Molloy to tell him a man was in custody and they’d found the gun.

The following morning, two detectives believed to be from the National Organised Crime Group arrived to speak to Molloy about what happened. But they knew more than he did, Molloy said.

A police spokeswoman said no injuries were reported and police are supporting those involved.

A 23-year-old man was found near the bar and arrested without incident, she said.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday charged with assault and various firearms offences, the spokeswoman said.