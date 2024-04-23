A woman has been injured and three sites have been cordoned on the North Shore. Video / NZ Herald

A man accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint on the North Shore has denied the charges and is heading to trial.

Jamie Maihi Perfect, 32, appeared via audio-visual link before Judge Grant Fraser in the North Shore District Court on Tuesday where he entered not guilty pleas to all charges and elected trial by jury.

His lawyer Claire Robertson sought electronically monitored bail for Perfect but this was declined by Judge Fraser, who remanded him in custody ahead of his next appearance on May 28.

Her arguments in favour of bail and the submissions of police cannot be reported at this stage due to publication restrictions in the Bail Act.

Jamie Maihi Perfect during his first appearance in the North Shore District Court charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Beach Haven on April 2. Photo / George Block

Meanwhile, police are still hunting for Ralph Park, wanted in connection to kidnapping on April 2.

He was shot during the incident in circumstances which remain unclear. At least one blast was fired from a shotgun during the alleged kidnapping inside the home.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said earlier Park was either shot “by his own achievements” or accidentally by an accomplice.

He may have sought medical attention, McNeill said. Police have canvassed hospitals and medical centres.

Perfect’s charges include kidnapping, using a firearm during a burglary and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He faces up to 14 years if convicted.

The Sunnyhaven Ave home from which the woman was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint and forced into a car. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He was arrested by armed police at Headquarters bar and restaurant the day after the kidnapping alongside a woman who appeared that week in the Auckland District Court, charged with stealing a car, unlawfully carrying a firearm and refusing to assist police in a search.

Court documents show police allege Perfect kidnapped the woman on the evening April 2 from a property in Sunnyhaven Ave where she was staying with several others.

She was found injured in Greenhithe after she was allegedly forced into a vehicle and injured.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

George Block is an Auckland-based reporter with a focus on police, the courts, prisons and defence. He joined the Herald in 2022 and has previously worked at Stuff in Auckland and the Otago Daily Times in Dunedin.















