A man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman on Auckland’s North Shore has lost name suppression as police continue to hunt for an alleged accomplice.

He is Jamie Maihi Perfect, 32, who appeared in the North Shore District Court on Thursday following his dramatic arrest by armed police at Headquarters bar in the Viaduct this week.

Perfect’s lawyer Olivia Kazmierow sought interim name suppression until his next appearance for plea on April 23 on the grounds he had not had the chance to speak to his family in Australia and appraise them of his situation, namely his mother.

Judge Kirsten Lummis said that was an arguable ground for interim suppression but it did not require him to keep his name under wraps for weeks. Judge Lummis granted the order for 72 hours to allow him to call his mother from prison.

Court documents show police allege Perfect kidnapped the woman on April 2 from the property in Sunnyhaven Ave where she was staying. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years.

She was found injured in Greenhithe after she was allegedly forced into a vehicle and injured, and continues to recover in hospital.

The Dairy Flat man is also charged with unlawfully entering the Beach Haven home on Tuesday where the woman was living, using a firearm during a burglary and wounding the woman with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, also carrying a 14 year maximum term.

He did not seek bail and was remanded in custody until his plea hearing later this month.

He was arrested by armed police at Headquarters bar and restaurant on Wednesday alongside a woman who appeared on Thursday in the Auckland District Court, charged with stealing a car, unlawfully carrying a firearm and refusing to assist police in a search. She was remanded without plea until April 19 and granted interim name suppression.

On Friday, police issued an appeal for the whereabouts of Ralph Park, wanted over the kidnapping. Police believe he may be trying to seek medical attention after suffering an injury during the kidnapping on Tuesday night.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, of Waitematā CIB, said police now had a warrant for Park and had executed several search warrants in Auckland as part of the hunt for the 25-year-old.

“We believe Park was shot, either by his own achivements or accidentally by his accomplice,” McNeill said.

Police believe Park may have sought medical treatment under a false name and are making inquiries at hosptials, he said.

McNeill said said a trio of people arrived at the Sunnyhaven Ave property in Beach Haven just before 7.30pm on Tuesday.

“An altercation has occurred, with the female occupant of the address being forced into the vehicle,” McNeill said.

“As this has unfolded, the firearm has been discharged, and this has been the subject of multiple reports from neighbours to police.”

