Police have arrested two people after a woman was allegedly kidnapped from a property on Auckland’s North Shore last night.

A man accused of kidnapping and badly injuring a woman on the North Shore has appeared in court after his dramatic arrest at a Viaduct bar, as police continue to hunt for more of his alleged accomplices.

The 32-year-old appeared before Judge Kirsten Lummis in the North Shore District Court today charged with kidnapping a woman, carrying a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

She was found injured in Greenhithe after she was allegedly forced into a vehicle and injured, and continues to recover in hospital.

The man did not seek bail during his appearance, where his lawyer Olivia Kazmierow sought interim name suppression as he had family in Australia who did not know of his charges.

His application was granted on an interim basis by Judge Lummis for 72 hours to allow him time to tell his mother. He was remanded in custody to reappear on April 23, when he will enter a plea.

The man is also charged with unlawfully entering the Beach Haven home on Tuesday where the woman was living, using a firearm during a burglary and wounding the woman with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, also carrying a 14 year maximum term.

He was arrested by armed police at Headquarters bar and restaurant on Wednesday alongside a woman who is appearing today in the Auckland District Court.

She was not charged over the kidnapping but was charged with failing to carry out obligations relating to a computer search. She also had outstanding warrants-to-arrest.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, of Waitematā CIB, had earlier said a trio of people arrived at the Sunnyhaven Ave property in Beach Haven just before 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Police at the scene in Mackay Dr where the woman was found earlier this week. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“An altercation has occurred, with the female occupant of the address being forced into the vehicle,” McNeill said.

“As this has unfolded the firearm has been discharged, and this has been the subject of multiple reports from neighbours to police.”

Armed police at the scene of the alleged kidnapping in Beach Haven's Sunnyhaven Ave. Photo / Hayden Woodward

McNeill said further arrests cannot be ruled out at this stage.

“The investigation will continue, and while matters are before the Court, what I can say is that we do not believe this was a random incident.”

Speaking to the Herald, a neighbour said the gun shot was “ear-splitting” and there was “lots of commotion”.

She said the street was usually quiet, but the area has seen a lot of crime recently with an armed robbery at the pharmacy a few months ago.

McNeill said the woman continues to recover from her injuries in hospital.

“She will have a long road to recovery, and we will be looking to speak further to her about what has occured.”