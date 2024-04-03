A woman has been injured and three sites have been cordoned on the North Shore. Video / NZ Herald

Police have arrested two people after a woman was allegedly kidnapped from a property on Auckland’s North Shore last night.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, of Waitematā CIB, said the accused pair, a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, was found by police in central Auckland this afternoon and taken into custody.

“Our investigation has been progressing throughout the day, and we have been speaking with the pair late this afternoon,” he said.

The 32-year-old man from Dairy Flat is facing kidnapping, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, commission of a crime using a firearm and burglary with a firearm charges.

Two Greenhithe locations were cordoned off last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The 28-year-old woman from Bayview was arrested over outstanding warrants, and will also be appearing on a charge of failing to carry out obligations relating to a computer search.

They will appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow.

In an earlier statement, McNeill said a trio of people arrived at the property on Sunnyhaven Ave in the suburb of Beach Haven just before 7.30pm on Tuesday.

“An altercation has occurred, with the female occupant of the address being forced into the vehicle,” McNeill said.

“As this has unfolded the firearm has been discharged, and this has been the subject of multiple reports from neighbours to police.”

McNeill said further arrests cannot be ruled out at this stage.

“The investigation will continue, and while matters are before the Court, what I can say is that we do not believe this was a random incident.”

Speaking to the Herald, a neighbour said the gun shot was “ear-splitting” and there was “lots of commotion”.

She said the street was usually quiet, but the area has seen a lot of crime recently with an armed robbery at the pharmacy only a few months ago.

“Neighbours came running out to the street afterwards,” she said.

She commended the police’s effort last night and said neighbours felt “reassured” by their presence.

Armed officers block Mackay Dr in Greenhithe following reports of an earlier kidnapping in Beach Haven. Photo / Hayden Woodward

McNeill said the Beach Haven community would continue to see staff present in the area with reassurance patrolling and working at the scene.

The police Eagle helicopter and a large number of officers were deployed after reports were made to police, but the vehicle involved was not located.

However, later in the evening police went to an incident in Mackay Drive in Greenhithe, McNeill said.

“A woman was located with injuries outside an address, and we have established that it is the victim from Beach Haven.

”She has sustained injuries and is in a stable condition, receiving treatment. These injuries are not in relation to the firearm being discharged.

McNeill said the victim is continuing to recover from her injuries in hospital.

“She will have a long road to recovery, and we will be looking to speak further with her around what has occurred.”

A neighbour of the Sunnyhaven property said she had lived on the street for 17 years and nothing like this has happened before.

Police staff at an address on Mackay Dr, Greenhithe after a woman was found nearby with serious injuries. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Around midnight a Herald photographer said the Beach Haven address remained heavily guarded by armed police. However, McNeill said the cordon had now been stood down.

Anyone with information who hadn’t yet spoken to investigation staff was asked to contact police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, referencing file number 240402/3715.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Armed police at the scene of a reported kidnapping in Beach Haven last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward



