Armed police have blocked Mackay Dr in Greenhithe on Auckland's North Shore as they respond to an emergency event. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police have closed a street on Auckland’s North Shore tonight as they respond to an emergency incident where a woman has been injured.

The Herald understands police earlier responded to a reported kidnapping in Beach Haven and that the two incidents are linked.

Inspector Kerry Watson said police received calls shortly after 7pm of an incident in Beach Haven.

“There was a serious incident there, a number of police units went to the address.

“As a result of what we discovered at that address, shortly afterwards having received information we went to Greenhithe.”

Watson said police had located an injured female who was believed to be related to the incident in Beach Haven.

“All I can say in regards to the Beach Haven incident is we’d been given some information there... it was quite a serious incident that occurred there and we were worried about the safety of one person.

“We’ve now located that person and she is receiving medical attention.”

Watson said police were “pretty satisfied” that both the Beach Haven and Greenhithe areas are now safe.

“We haven’t taken anyone into custody, we’re making inquiries at this stage. There’s still a lot of inquiry work that needs to take place in order to locate people that we need to speak to.”

Three different locations had been cordoned off by police, one in Beach Haven and two in Greenhithe.

“The residents of Greenhithe may see an increased police attendance and also in Beach Haven in the morning until these scenes have been dealt with,” Watson said.

Armed police have blocked Mackay Dr at the intersection of Greenhithe Rd. Photo / Google

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were attending an incident on Mackay Dr in Greenhithe. They were assessing one patient and being assisted by police.

The patient was being transporting in a moderate condition to North Shore Hospital.

A photographer at the scene said armed police had blocked Mackay Dr at the intersection of Greenhithe Rd.

The police Eagle helicopter is also understood to be hovering above Greenhithe.

Earlier, police responded to reports of “loud bangs” at a residential address on Sunnyhaven Ave in Beach Haven about 7.35pm.

“Police are in the area working to determine what has occurred,” a spokesperson earlier said.

