21 May, 2024 12:32 AM Quick Read

A truck fire blocked a lane on Auckland's Southern Motorway, creating a huge backlog of traffic on May 21. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

A truck fire on Auckland’s Southern Motorway has created a massive backlog of traffic this afternoon.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) first reported a fire had blocked a southbound lane on State Highway 1 near Papakura at 9.45am.

At midday, traffic had backed up more than 7km.

NZTA expected the two leftmost lanes to remain blocked “for some time with a complex clean up required”.

Motorists were told to expect long delays.

Due to an earlier truck fire on #SH1 the two left southbound lanes remain BLOCKED between Takanini & Papakura, and are expected to remain blocked for some time with complex clean-up required. Expect long delays. https://t.co/ISl794GNDq… ^HJ pic.twitter.com/F4EjvtVeOG — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) May 21, 2024