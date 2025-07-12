“Seeing my blood in the tube was tough on them but me starting dialysis at home has helped me normalise my condition.
“It’s more flexible [and] we can try to have as normal a family life as possible. I can do it at home for 8 hours a night, while I’m sleeping, 3 times a week.”
I want to live a full life where kidney disease is part of my story but doesn’t define it
Paul said she is grateful for her whānau and partner Jared.
“When you asked what keeps me positive I said gratitude, but honestly it’s my kids, and partner who has been absolutely amazing,” Paul said.
“We were living in Invercargill when all this went down and moved back to Kawerau because we knew we would need that whānau support.
“Our whare is filled with love and laughter and that sustains me through the tough times. I want to live a full life where kidney disease is part of my story but doesn’t define it. My deepest wish is to live to meet my future moko. My mum passed away before Tame and Beau were born.”
Kereama’s sister Justine donated a kidney to a Whanganui nine-year-old, the daughter of a childhood friend.
Sophie and Tama had only been together two years when he donated to her, saving her from a lifetime of dialysis - and they now have two children together Ahi, 6 and Koa, 4.
“I live a very normal life now,” Sophie told the Herald.
Donating his kidney meant Tama gave up rugby for a season, and took sick and annual leave for his weeks of recovery.
The couple were given three weeks’ notice of a transplant date. Sophie was by Tama’s side as he was wheeled into the operating theatre at Wellington Hospital on October 5, and he was waiting in her room after her operation.
Sophie’s message to anyone considering becoming a donor is: “Giving an organ is daunting but you can change someone’s life.”
