NZ dancer reveals what it’s like to work in famous Parisian cabaret Le Crazy Horse

By Jessica-Belle Greer
Freelance features editor and writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
After years at Crazy Horse, Paige Shand Haami reflects on her cabaret career and looks forward to new adventures in London.

After years at Crazy Horse, Paige Shand Haami reflects on her cabaret career and looks forward to new adventures in London.

Dressed in dazzling lights, and often little else, the avant-garde dancers of Le Crazy Horse have enchanted audiences in Paris since 1951. With artistic poise and a more-than-cheeky approach to stage presence, the

