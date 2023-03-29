'Sex is an essential part of our wellness'. Photo / Instagram

Christina Aguilera is adding a new career move to her list of professional escapades: sexual wellness advocate.

The singer and actress, 42, is now the co-founder and chief brand adviser for Playground.

It was revealed in a press release that Aguilera will be joining the Playground team to “shed the stigma and improve sexual wellness for all through ground-breaking intimacy products”.

The Candyman singer took to Instagram to share the news of her new journey, writing, “Sex is an essential part of our overall wellness, and @hello.playground is here to remind you that EVERY part of your body, not just your hair or your face, deserves to be pampered.”

Aguilera is set to work alongside Catherine Magee, Playground’s Co-Founder and CEO, as well as Sandy Vukovic, the co-founder and chief product officer.

“Christina has always used her voice to shift the narrative around female sexuality, and in her role with Playground, she will further champion the brand’s mission to create an open dialogue around sexual wellness while keeping the female perspective at the forefront through safe intimacy products intentionally formulated with women in mind,” the press release added.

Playground is a sexual wellness brand which produces “good-for-you pleasure essentials” designed for women.

“We made Playground for anybody who wants more bliss in the bedroom and a deeper (and easier) connection with their partners,” the brand shared.

Playground went on to say that their “clean, natural, water-based personal lubricants spark all five senses and multiple erogenous zones” and are centred around enhancing mood, mind and, most of all, libido.

“Intentionally designed for a woman’s unique needs and desires, our proprietary formulas contain innovative biotech formulations and chemistry-enhancing ingredients like Ashwagandha and Black Cohosh,” the press release added.

“We are founded and formulated by women, for women and we champion all women to think of sex as an essential part of their overall wellness.”

Aguilera has revealed that her favourite lubricant from the brand’s range is Date Night: a water-based lubricant that features vitamin E, hydrating hyaluronic acid and bamboo extract to “mimic your natural lubrication”.