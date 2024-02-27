Abstract Hotel, by Karangahape Rd, is a delight for anyone who appreciates a good vibe.

Cool, affordable, and centrally located. But is there a catch? Sarah Pollok explores a recently opened hotel near Karangahape Road.

Picture a chic, boutique hotel located not in the “heart” of Auckland City but rather on the corner of Karangahape Rd, minutes from the bars and boutiques that line New Zealand’s coolest street.

Inside, the ground floor holds several communal spaces that feel distinctly New York in their focus on the aesthetic, from the co-working studio that doubles as an art gallery to the library lounge filled with maroon velvet couches and 600 hand-curated books.

Even better, rooms at the newly opened Abstract Hotel start from just $140 per night. Central, cheap and cool, so what’s the catch?

“The rooms are smaller,” explains Nigel McKenna, whose company Templeton launched the hotel last week, following a blessing by Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei.

After opening dozens of hotels around the city, including Sofitel and Hilton, McKenna realised many Kiwis would prioritise price and “vibe” over the size of a room. With Abstract, they focused on creating gorgeous communal spaces in a central location and made the rooms slightly smaller than usual to keep prices low.

It’s a hunch I can personally endorse, as a traveller who would choose a central shoebox bursting with style and character over a large beige apartment.

By this point, you may imagine rooms the size of elevators buts but that’s the wonderful thing: the rooms are smaller than average but barely so. Here’s how we found it when staying for two nights.

Location:

The 11-storey building stands just beyond the intersection of Upper Queen St and Karangahape Rd. Close to several motorways and public transport hubs, it’s a good spot for those exploring central Auckland or in the city for work.

Perfect For:

Those who want a beautiful, stylish stay in central Auckland without breaking the bank.

First Impressions:

“Oh, this is very cool.” This is my first thought entering the lobby as I take in the sculptural front desk, burnished gold lampshades and a massive abstract painting behind it all. Over to the right is a small waiting area with velvet banquettes and heavy yellow drapes in place of wallpaper, along with an ornately framed photograph of a man taken by Aucklander Fraser Clements.

Abstract feels both new and polished but old and storied at the same time, with an eclecticism that happens when a human (in this case, McKenna), chooses certain artworks, upholstery or furniture simply because they like them. And while it has a distinctly big-city-overseas feel, the 15 artists whose work features around the hotel are from Aotearoa.

Moving past the lobby, the walls of the hallway are covered in textured wallpaper made using West Coast black sand, the darkness countered by a geometric red and yellow painting by local artist Ross Liew.

The room:

Abstract has 273 rooms split into four tiers: Sleeper studio, Deluxe room, one-bedroom apartment and two-bedroom apartment. The Sleeper studio is 14sq m, sleeps two and costs start at $140, while the two-bedroom apartment is 42sq m, sleeps four and is closer to the $400 mark.

For our stay, we’re in a one-bedroom apartment; 28sq m divided into a lounge/kitchen, bedroom and ensuite.

The kitchen has the essentials and some extras with a hob (but no pots or pans), kettle, microwave, mini-fridge, coffee pod machine with pods, selection of teas, toaster and crockery. As for furniture, one can chill at the black wooden table for two or on a firm chaise longue, which is propped beside a window looking out to the lush bush of Symonds Street Cemetery.

In the bedroom, I’m thrilled to find two tall cupboards with hangers and drawers, meaning I can fully unpack before neatly tucking the suitcase under the bed. We’re told the hotel isn’t 5-star but the mattresses are and I can confirm the firm bed was dreamy to sleep in.

Certain aspects of the room exhibit tiny-house-like efficiency – there’s space under the bed for bag storage, the bathroom mirror opens to reveal shelves and the smart TV is on a hinge that can pull out from the wall.

Other things have been sacrificed for space or cost. The bathroom sink is too small to hold any items (although there is storage behind the mirror), couples will have to fight over the bedside table, and there is no air conditioning but each room will have 1-3 powerful Dyson fans.

Bathroom:

It’s small but does the job, with a toilet, large mirror above the sink and glass door shower, which is stocked with large pump bottles of shampoo, conditioner and body wash by luxury New York brand Apotheke. Though the shower pressure is satisfactory (not exceptional), the powerful hairdryer compensates for it.

Facilities:

As mentioned, Abstract has focused on making communal spaces you’ll want to hang out in, and there are many options. Guests can sit in the Wintergarden (which has an open-air glass roof so people can enjoy it rain, wind or shine), co-work in the Gallery, work out in the well-equipped gym or grab a cocktail at the petite mid-century-style bar.

However, my favourite is absolutely the library lounge, which is packed with 600 books McKenna collected with his partner from second-hand shops, all in tip-top condition. Unlike many public library rooms, almost every book I see is one I’d love to take up to my room and read, something guests are invited to do. While McKenna admits there’s a risk of guests taking books, he has faith that people will honour the concept.

Spa:

Sa-Ni Day Spa won’t officially launch until April but is already running treatments, which every guest (or local) should definitely book. Like the rest of Abstract, Sa-Ni’s interiors are dark, calming and designed with an impressive amount of attention to detail. The walls also feature art by talented Kiwis, including a stunning watercolour-style painting of Aotearoa’s coastline that lines the hallways.

I’m treated to the Signature massage which is a marathon 150 minutes with Molly, a small but unbelievably strong Thai masseuse who puts her decade of experience to use, digging her hands, elbows (and at one point, feet) into my body’s knots and gently tugging them out. From toes to scalp, every muscle is kneaded until I feel like a pillowy dough, ready to sit and rise. What feels like a lifetime later, I’m invited to dress and go to the relaxation room; a space with a selection of cushy chairs, tea and curtains, where one can settle back down to earth before re-entering the world. It is, hands-down, the best idea and one I hope to see in spas everywhere.

Food & Drink:

Like the spa, Abstract’s restaurant is yet to be officially launched but we had the opportunity to sample its buffet breakfast, which included a delicious array of high-quality cooked and continental options, from muesli and coconut yoghurt or fresh pastries to classic toast with eggs, crispy bacon and roasted tomatoes, along with Kokako coffee.

In the Neighbourhood:

With K Rd in one direction and Queen St in the other, one doesn’t have to walk far before finding a spot to eat, shop, catch a performance or see some art.

Accessibility:

Abstract has 17 “accessible” rooms and there are no steps or major rims from the street to the elevator, meaning people travelling on wheels can easily access the building, which also has handrails in the hallways.

Price:

Fully flexible room rates start from $140 per night for up to two guests in a one-bedroom, studio room.

Contact:

Visit abstracthotel.co.nz or email stay@abstracthotel.co.nz for more information.



