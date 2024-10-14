Advertisement
Olivia Rodrigo falls through stage during Melbourne show amid Guts tour

By Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
2 mins to read
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo fell through the stage while performing in Melbourne.

Fans of US pop star Olivia Rodrigo were left horrified as they watched her take a tumble through a hole in the stage during the final night of her Melbourne run of shows.

The Vampire singer, 21, was in the midst of hyping up cheers from the crowd of around 14,000 people at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Monday night when the shocking mishap occurred.

In footage shared by concertgoers, many could be heard gasping as Rodrigo ran energetically across the stage before abruptly disappearing through a floor hatch, which appeared to have been left open by accident.

She handled it like a pro, managing to catch herself on the side of the stage and climbing back up, but sounded slightly shaken as she confirmed she was “OK”.

“Oh my God! That was fun, I’m OK! Sometimes there is just a hole in the stage, OK … where was I?”

The shocking moment unfolded during Rodrigo’s fourth and final show in Melbourne on her Guts tour, which will now move to Sydney for another run of sold-out concerts at Qudos Bank Arena.

On Sunday, during her third performance in Melbourne, the singer delighted fans with a custom tank top featuring an adorable nod to Aussie cuisine on the front: “Vegemite just be in love.”

It wasn’t the first time Rodrigo referenced the local culture.

During earlier Aussie shows, she wore tops that read “Bad Idea, I reckon?” – an Aussie spin on her song, Bad Idea, Right? – and also the iconic phrase “Crikey”.

Rodrigo got her big break on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark in 2016, later finding greater fame on Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in 2019, before shifting her focus to a music career.

In 2021, she released her mega-hit Drivers License, which peaked atop the US Billboard Hot 100 and the ARIA charts here. The song featured on her debut studio album Sour, which al so features hits Brutal, Traitor and Deja Vu.

This latest tour is in support of her critically-acclaimed second album, Guts, which scored her six Grammy nominations.

