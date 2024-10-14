Fans of US pop star Olivia Rodrigo were left horrified as they watched her take a tumble through a hole in the stage during the final night of her Melbourne run of shows.

The Vampire singer, 21, was in the midst of hyping up cheers from the crowd of around 14,000 people at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Monday night when the shocking mishap occurred.

In footage shared by concertgoers, many could be heard gasping as Rodrigo ran energetically across the stage before abruptly disappearing through a floor hatch, which appeared to have been left open by accident.

She handled it like a pro, managing to catch herself on the side of the stage and climbing back up, but sounded slightly shaken as she confirmed she was “OK”.