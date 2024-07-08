Rubin and his wife model Camille Fishel threw the celebrity bash last Thursday at their massive ultra-modern more than 740 sq m oceanfront Bridgehampton home, which is reportedly valued at US$50 million ($81m).

Fowler posted a number of photos from the party to her Instagram, and thanked Rubin. “White Party and what a night surrounded by white love hearts.”

Rubin posted three red love hearts in return, on Fowler’s post.

Every top US publication from Vogue to The New York Times has reported on the party’s extensive celebrity list consisting of a who’s-who of sports, Hollywood and social media stars.

Every guest adhered to the all-white dress code.

Fowler wore a strapless off-the-shoulder white mini dress, a uniform for many of the guests.

Other star guests included actors Eiza Gonzalez and Megan Fox; NFL legend Tom Brady; TV host Gayle King; music stars Drake; Camila Cabello; Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Scott; models Karlie Kloss; Emily Ratajkowski and Winnie Harlow and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Guests arrived from 5pm to a mass of paparazzi stationed outside at the gleaming glass mansion and guests reportedly partied into the early hours of July 5.

A sea of white mixed it up outside on the mansion’s multiple decks and in tents set up on the beach.

Guests dined walk and fork style on delights from New York’s finest establishments.

Rubin called on his friends from the world of music for the entertainment; First on stage was Shaboozey, whose hit A Bar Song (Tipsy) is reportedly in the running for song of the summer. Next up came R&B legend Mary J. Blige, followed by Lil Wayne.

After an impressive fireworks display the “nightclub portion” of the evening kicked off and the many musicians in the crowd were given free rein to take the stage.

Impromptu performances were performed by Alesso, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Bryson Tiller, A$AP Ferg, and Travis Scott.

Within Fowler’s slide of photos on Instagram, she showed a scene following the party next day with a video of a bunch of boys playing football on the beach.

Ricardo Simich is the New Zealand Herald’s Spy editor. Based in Auckland he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.