The world’s most famous faces, from Kim Kardashian to Leonardo DiCaprio, have attended what appears to be the biggest celebrity bash in history: billionaire Michael Rubin’s annual 4th of July party in the Hamptons.

The sports merchandise mogul posted a video of the event at his $50 million mansion awash with stars dressed in white and swanning about the beach-side property.

Kim Kardashian (second from left) and sister Kendall Jenner (far right), attend Michael Rubin's annual event. Photo / Twitter

The biggest names in Hollywood were treated to performances by Usher and Ne-Yo and served up lavish fare and premium drinks including food from acclaimed restaurant brand Nobu and $700 bottles of champagne.

A literal movie - white party 2023 recap pic.twitter.com/1D3vlpCNBq — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) July 4, 2023

Rubin, said to be worth $16 billion, posted professionally shot footage from his event to Twitter where it appears he’s spared no expense in order to entertain his impressive guests which also included Emily Ratajkowski, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends Mark Rubin's 4th of July bash in the Hamptons. Photo / Twitter

A total of 350 celebrities are believed to have been in attendance, arriving in helicopters and high-end vehicles and escorted inside for the 5pm kick-off to take in the Hamptons sunset and multi-million dollar views.

According to reports, the party raged on well into the night, wrapping up at about 4am.

Snapped among the famous faces was Ben Affleck’s 17-year-old daughter, Violet, who appeared happy to be attendance alongside her dad and her stepmother, J.Lo.

Violet Affleck with her father Ben Affleck and stepmother Jennifer Lopez. Photo / Twitter

Kim Kardashian was joined by little sister Kendall Jenner who was spotted enjoying the evening with long-time friend Hailey Bieber.

Comedian Kevin Hart was also in attendance, bringing along his wife Eniko Parrish.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé pose outside at the lavish Hampton's event. Photo / Twitter

And spotted in a white linen shirt and black Ray-Bans was Leonardo Dicaprio, who appeared to have arrived solo to the event.

Michael Rubin, centre, with some of the 350 movie stars, sporting greats and business moguls who attended his 4th of July party. Photo / Twitter

Rubin also made sure to get some memorable shots for himself, posing with a posse of stars and at one point appearing on stage with Usher.

The billionaire is considered one of the richest men in America and made his money as the CEO online sports memorabilia retailer Fanatics, which also has an NFT, sports betting, and iGaming branch.



















