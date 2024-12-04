It is understood Ridge split with her former boyfriend, Scott Fitchett, the founder and managing director of AA Smartfuel, at the start of this year.

Ridge and Fitchett bought the rundown 1920s mansion in Auckland’s most expensive suburb at the end of 2022 for $4.9 million – well below its $6m CV.

Recently updated records now show that Ridge and Darby own the home 50/50.

Sally Ridge (left) is dating property mogul John Darby (right).

Ridge, famous for her interior design skills, has completely gutted the mansion, put a rear extension on the two-storey villa, and laid foundations for a pool laid on the 1315sq m site.

Ridge told One Roof in March last year, that the house needed “a big bit of love”. An eclectic mix of “eras and details”, she planned to update it to a modern home, with “lots of white, tasteful marble and parquet floors”. She also increased it from a three-bedroom house to five bedrooms, each with an ensuite, and added more living areas.

Matthew Wilmar was credited with the design and concept and she said she and Fitchett aimed to have the house finished by Christmas last year. After the couple’s split, Ridge continued the renovations. It’s understood Darby took over a 50% share in the last few months.

Sally Ridge bought this Herne Bay home in 2022 and has been overseeing extensive renovations.

An aerial view of Sally Ridge's Herne Bay home under renovation.

In between trips away to Darby’s home turf of Queenstown, checking out his golf course design handiwork north of Auckland in Tara Iti and trips together overseas, sources say Ridge went shopping for high-spec interiors, estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Ridge is believed to have visited the best design stores in Auckland, including ECC and Matisse.

Lights from ECC include a bird cage creation by Mathieu Challieres called Voliere Demi-Grande Pendant at $1510 and a blown glass look created by Joan Gaspar called Bohemia Marset which retails for more than $7000.

A new light fitting at Sally Ridge's Herne Bay home is believed to be a creation by Mathieu Challieres called Voliere Demi-Grande Pendant.

This lightshade in Sally Ridge's renovated Herne Bay home is believed to be created by Joan Gaspar.

Among the soft furnishings understood to have been sourced by Ridge from Matisse are two chairs believed to be from the Husk range, designed by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia.

UK and US versions of the chair, finished in canvas, can sell for up to $6000 each. Ridge looks to have opted for a leather finish, which is likely to be more expensive.

A standout piece in the home, although small, is a mustard-coloured side table by designer Naoto Fukasawa. Also available at Matisse, the table, called the Awa, sells in the US for more than $3000.

Ridge’s new pool deck is well set up for summer. Outdoor dining chairs are believed to be “Tuxedo” chairs available locally from Takapuna’s Contemporary Classics with a retail price of $1130 per chair. An outdoor heater, believed to be a Bromic Eclipse Smart-heat Electric Portable Heater, is available locally from Takapuna’s Design Concepts for $7213.

A day bed complements the deck nicely – similar styles are available at Design Concepts for $9625.