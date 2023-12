Fletcher Hawkesby was diagnosed with testicular cancer at 17. Photo / Michael Craig

Last September, Fletcher Hawkesby swiped right on Tinder and found the perfect match. Last month, he went off-roading in his Ford Ranger on a dodgy dirt track with his friend from university. On Christmas Day, he was in Aspen, Colorado, skiing with his family.

The grandson of New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hart says his battle with testicular cancer has inspired him “to live it up” and prepare for the unexpected.

“I am eager to give anything a go. If the cancer returns and I need to go back to hospital for nine weeks of chemo, I’d rather think of the awesome experiences I have had with friends and family,” Hawkesby said.