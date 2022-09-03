Laura McGoldrick says prioritising fitness is key for her happiness and wellbeing. Photo / Supplied

Laura McGoldrick is a broadcaster, actor and co-host of The Hits drive show. She's married to Black Caps cricketer Martin Guptill and is mum to 4-year-old daughter Harley and 1-year-old son Teddy. Here she talks about how she keeps herself fit and healthy, and who she leans on when she needs a helping hand.

The best way to get up and get started in the morning is by setting two alarms, just in case, and preparing my clothes and bag the night before. That way I'm ready to get up and go!

My morning routine starts with a virtual group workout class at home in my garage. It's called ShadowCamp, and I'm joined by a community of women who all support each other. The classes are usually about 30 minutes, so you're in and you're out. It's my "me" time, before my children wake up. After that, I make my kids breakfast and then it's kindy drop-off.

I can't start my day without a good cup of coffee and a cuddle with my kids.

Presentation to me is all about how I feel. When I've done my morning exercise, I'm well hydrated and I've had a good breakfast, that's when I feel the most presentable and comfortable within myself. I don't tend to wear a lot of makeup, usually just a touch of mascara unless I need to get glam for telly, although I do believe there's a lot of power in a good lip gloss!

I feel my best when I love myself. This year, one of my New Year's resolutions was to moisturise my body every day. I know it sounds a bit silly but it's such a simple task that takes less than five minutes and it can make a real difference to do something nice for myself every day.

To keep fit and healthy I prioritise physically moving my body every day. I try to do a ShadowCamp class every weekday and during the weekends I will go for a long walk with my kids.

To keep mentally and emotionally healthy

I like to take time to myself without my cellphone. I think it's important to disconnect from the world at times.

Laura McGoldrick on a weekend walk with baby Teddy. Photo/Supplied

The best advice

I've ever been given is that your mistakes do not define you, and don't sweat the small stuff. We can all put so much pressure on ourselves sometimes, but we're only human. When I make a mistake, I try to learn from it and see the positives out of it and move on.

The values I live by are family is everything and time is precious.

As I get older, I realise how important it is to prioritise who and what you spend your time on.

When the going gets tough, I tell myself "I can handle anything" – and I lean on my Mum and my best friend, even if it's just to have them remind me that I can. It's important to have people you can go to when things are feeling tough. And as tough as I can be, I know I can always ask them for help.

The things that make me happiest are my family, my friends and a good glass of wine!

On Sundays, you'll find me at Baker's Delight buying a Cheesymite scroll to indulge in on my walk home, before we hit the playground or the park with the kids.

My best life hack is during winter, put your gym clothes on the heated towel rail the night before. When you wake up, your gym clothes will be warm, and you'll be more motivated to get your body moving.