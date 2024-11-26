Labour has called on the Government to pause its funding of I Am Hope/Gumboot Friday – it has funded the programme to the tune of $24 million over the next four years.

Despite this, King dug in his heels and has so far refused to retract the comments – or offer an apology.

Now, Newstalk ZB can reveal King appears to have attempted to convince the Doocey that he was, in fact, correct to make the claims.

Texts, obtained through the Official Information Act, show King contacted the Minister roughly half an hour after Doocey’s comments refuting King’s argument were published in the Herald on October 31.

“FYI,” King said in a text, before quoting a line he himself had used in the aftermath of the interview for “context”.

“Drugs and alcohol are not a problem to addicts, they are a solution to our problem until a proper solution can be found.”

The next line started with the word: “Evidence,” then proceeded to explain the “self-medication hypothesis developed by Dr Edward Khantzian who, according to King, “proposed that individuals often turn to drugs and alcohol to manage specific psychological or emotional distress, particularly when other support or treatments are unavailable”.

The text is more than 500 words long and includes numerous references to alcohol and mental health studies, including Research by G. Alan Marlatt (1970s-1980s), Turner, Cooper, & Saunders’ Study on Anxiety and Depression (2000) and Baker, Piper, McCarthy, Majeskie, & Fiore’s Review on Negative Reinforcement (2004).

The messages conclude by saying: “These studies remain credible and influential, continuing to shape addition treatment approaches today.”

Contacted for comment on the text he sent to Doocey, and if he still stood by his comment, King said: “No comment. Just make something up that’s what you always do.”

The OIA shows Doocey did not respond to the text.

But a spokesperson for the minister said the text did not change the minister’s mind on the matter.

“Alcohol does affect the part of your brain that controls inhibition, so people may feel relaxed, less anxious, and more confident after a drink. But these effects do quickly wear off.

“As the Minister for Mental Health, I am committed to ensuring people have access to appropriate alcohol and other drug addiction services and that substance use is treated as a health issue. “

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help: