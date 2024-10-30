Advertisement
Mental health campaigner Mike King defends claims ‘alcohol is the solution’ for those struggling

WARNING: This article discusses suicide, mental health and alcoholism, and it may be distressing for some readers.

Mike King, the campaigner behind I Am Hope and Gumboot Friday, is defending his claims that “alcohol is the solution for people with mental health issues” and says medical research proving it is linked with suicide is a matter of opinion.

King, whose youth counselling service also has $24 million in Government funding despite criticisms from the Auditor-General about the “unusual and inconsistent” procurement process, made the comments on Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis-Allan Drive yesterday.

King’s beliefs run contrary to medical evidence cited by University of Otago professor Rose Crossin, who said there is a causal relationship between alcohol and depression. While it is often used as a way to numb negative emotions, she said alcohol only temporarily alleviates feelings and ultimately makes them worse.

Mike King with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey after the pre-Budget announcement of a $24 million boost for Gumboot Friday. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Alcohol use has been found to be associated with a 94% increase in the risk of suicide, a meta-analysis report from 2022 said. Alcohol use and death by suicide: A meta-analysis of 33 studies included 10 million participants.

The Herald asked King if he stood by his statements this morning. He said yes, dismissing statements about alcohol’s harms from the University of Otago professor put to him by the Herald. He also claimed there would be evidence proving him right, however, he did not provide any research when asked.

King hung up after being pressed on the issue, claiming the increased risk of suicide from alcohol consumption was a matter of opinion and that he would have to “agree to disagree”.

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey told the Herald “I disagree with the comments [King] has made regarding alcohol use being a solution to mental health”.

Doocey said the Government took alcohol harm seriously and pointed to its recent raising of alcohol levies.

“Alcohol does affect the part of your brain that controls inhibition, so people may feel relaxed, less anxious, and more confident after a drink. But these effects do quickly wear off.”

Doocey defended the $24m of taxpayer money going to King’s Gumboot Friday, saying “it will allow young people ... to have access to free mental health counselling. My interest remains with the additional young New Zealanders who are able to access support”.

‘Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, right?’ - King dismisses medical research

University of Otago’s Crossin said it was “important we take an evidence-based approach to understanding alcohol-related harm.

“There is a well-established body of literature that links alcohol use both directly and indirectly with mental ill health, including with suicide risk.”

Mike King and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meet at Field Day in Hamilton. Photo / Mike Scott
Crossin said many people may use alcohol as a coping mechanism, and it may seem to help alleviate negative emotions, but the numbing effect was only temporary and only further exacerbated mental ill health.

“Self-medicating with alcohol, out of a coping motivation, is unlikely to be helpful. In fact, it might actually make the circumstances and situation quite substantially worse,” she said.

“Alcohol is quite a well-known depressant and it also can lead to somebody having increased suicide risk because when a person is intoxicated, their judgement is impaired, they are more impulsive, they’re more aggressive and that can actually be directed at themselves sometimes.”

The Herald put Crossin’s comments to King.

He responded: “Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, right?”

When asked why he questioned empirical evidence, King said, “there will be research to back up what I say too”.

King said he disagreed that alcohol was a depressant. He said his comments were not unsafe for those listening to him and taking him as an authority figure.

“I stand by my statements,” King said.

‘I’m a drug addict, I’m an alcoholic’: King says booze the solution to mental distress

King was speaking on the issue in connection with a suicide prevention fundraising event in Dunedin struggling to gain an alcohol licence from the council. He said any alcohol ban would be “classic overreach” and then claimed it was the solution for people with mental health.

Mike King's comments have been corrected by medical research, however the mental health campaigner dismissed it as a matter of opinion.
“Alcohol is not a problem for people with mental health issues.

“It’s actually the solution to our problem and until you come with a better solution…

“It stops those thoughts,” he explained.

“I would suggest to you that alcohol has prevented more young people from taking their own lives than it actually makes them take their own lives.

“I mean, I’m a drug addict, an alcoholic; my whole life, I’ve used drugs and alcohol to stop that little voice inside my head that told me that I wasn’t good enough, that I was useless.

“It’s a release, it’s like a video game.

“It’s like methadone, it keeps us going until some help comes along. It’s our life jacket.”

The Herald has approached the Mental Health Foundation, the New Zealand Drug Foundation, and Alcoholics Anonymous for comment.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:

  • Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)
  • Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)• Youth services: (06) 3555 906
  • Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234
  • What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)
  • Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)
  • Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737
  • If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.
