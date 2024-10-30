Alcohol use has been found to be associated with a 94% increase in the risk of suicide, a meta-analysis report from 2022 said. Alcohol use and death by suicide: A meta-analysis of 33 studies included 10 million participants.

The Herald asked King if he stood by his statements this morning. He said yes, dismissing statements about alcohol’s harms from the University of Otago professor put to him by the Herald. He also claimed there would be evidence proving him right, however, he did not provide any research when asked.

King hung up after being pressed on the issue, claiming the increased risk of suicide from alcohol consumption was a matter of opinion and that he would have to “agree to disagree”.

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey told the Herald “I disagree with the comments [King] has made regarding alcohol use being a solution to mental health”.

Doocey said the Government took alcohol harm seriously and pointed to its recent raising of alcohol levies.

“Alcohol does affect the part of your brain that controls inhibition, so people may feel relaxed, less anxious, and more confident after a drink. But these effects do quickly wear off.”

Doocey defended the $24m of taxpayer money going to King’s Gumboot Friday, saying “it will allow young people ... to have access to free mental health counselling. My interest remains with the additional young New Zealanders who are able to access support”.

‘Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, right?’ - King dismisses medical research

University of Otago’s Crossin said it was “important we take an evidence-based approach to understanding alcohol-related harm.

“There is a well-established body of literature that links alcohol use both directly and indirectly with mental ill health, including with suicide risk.”

Crossin said many people may use alcohol as a coping mechanism, and it may seem to help alleviate negative emotions, but the numbing effect was only temporary and only further exacerbated mental ill health.

“Self-medicating with alcohol, out of a coping motivation, is unlikely to be helpful. In fact, it might actually make the circumstances and situation quite substantially worse,” she said.

“Alcohol is quite a well-known depressant and it also can lead to somebody having increased suicide risk because when a person is intoxicated, their judgement is impaired, they are more impulsive, they’re more aggressive and that can actually be directed at themselves sometimes.”

The Herald put Crossin’s comments to King.

He responded: “Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, right?”

When asked why he questioned empirical evidence, King said, “there will be research to back up what I say too”.

King said he disagreed that alcohol was a depressant. He said his comments were not unsafe for those listening to him and taking him as an authority figure.

“I stand by my statements,” King said.

‘I’m a drug addict, I’m an alcoholic’: King says booze the solution to mental distress

King was speaking on the issue in connection with a suicide prevention fundraising event in Dunedin struggling to gain an alcohol licence from the council. He said any alcohol ban would be “classic overreach” and then claimed it was the solution for people with mental health.

Mike King's comments have been corrected by medical research, however the mental health campaigner dismissed it as a matter of opinion.

“Alcohol is not a problem for people with mental health issues.

“It’s actually the solution to our problem and until you come with a better solution…

“It stops those thoughts,” he explained.

“I would suggest to you that alcohol has prevented more young people from taking their own lives than it actually makes them take their own lives.

“I mean, I’m a drug addict, an alcoholic; my whole life, I’ve used drugs and alcohol to stop that little voice inside my head that told me that I wasn’t good enough, that I was useless.

“It’s a release, it’s like a video game.

“It’s like methadone, it keeps us going until some help comes along. It’s our life jacket.”

The Herald has approached the Mental Health Foundation, the New Zealand Drug Foundation, and Alcoholics Anonymous for comment.

