Woman who died after crash near Hampden was 20-year-old Tessa Elizabeth Macintosh Sheild

Police have released the name of the woman who died after a car crash on State Highway 1, near Hampden, on Sunday.

She was Tessa Elizabeth Macintosh Sheild, 20, from Marlborough.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time,” police said.

The crash near Moeraki Boulders Rd was reported about 4.20pm on Sunday.

Sheild was taken to Dunedin Hospital with critical injuries but died early Tuesday morning.