Woman who died after crash near Hampden was 20-year-old Tessa Elizabeth Macintosh Sheild

Police have named the victim of a car crash near Hampden at the weekend. File photo / Bevan Conley

Police have released the name of the woman who died after a car crash on State Highway 1, near Hampden, on Sunday.

She was Tessa Elizabeth Macintosh Sheild, 20, from Marlborough.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time,” police said.

