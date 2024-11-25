Housing Minister Chris Bishop considers getting the Government to lend directly to community housing providers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has unveiled how it’s going to make it easier for community housing providers (CHPs) to get the money required to do more of the heavy lifting providing social houses.

Minister of Housing Chris Bishop wants to “level the playing field” between the state provider of social houses - Kāinga Ora Homes and Communities - and those in the private sector who rent houses to low-income tenants.

He recognises Kāinga Ora, with the backing of the Crown, can borrow at much lower interest rates than the charities and other investors that provide state housing can.

So rather than continue ramping up Kāinga Ora’s social housing build programme, he wants to make it cheaper and easier for CHPs to secure the finance required to do more themselves.

“The last government was obsessed with state housing,” Bishop said.