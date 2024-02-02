Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Billionaire couple’s summer of fitness and wellness - Spy

Ricardo Simich
By
4 mins to read
Jaimee Lupton and husband Nick Mowbray are expecting a child. Photo / Instagram, @Jaimee

Jaimee Lupton and husband Nick Mowbray are expecting a child. Photo / Instagram, @Jaimee

Zuru billionaire Nick Mowbray and Jaimee Lupton of Monday Haircare have enjoyed a summer holiday of fitness, sport and wellness with All Blacks and other A-list fitspos.

The couple, who are soon to welcome

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment