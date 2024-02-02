Jaimee Lupton and husband Nick Mowbray are expecting a child. Photo / Instagram, @Jaimee

Zuru billionaire Nick Mowbray and Jaimee Lupton of Monday Haircare have enjoyed a summer holiday of fitness, sport and wellness with All Blacks and other A-list fitspos.

The couple, who are soon to welcome their first child, have recently moved back into their completely renovated four-level mansion in Coatesville after three years.

Among the new features and upgrades to the palatial house, which is now estimated to be worth well over $40 million, is a wellness centre that Lupton painstakingly worked on with celebrated interior designer Rufus Knight.

The split-level and multi-roomed centre has a cathedral feeling at its centre with a steeple-like ceiling made from natural wood, with oval mirrors and windows that run through the main room.

Spy understands it includes a state-of-the-art gym with Technogym equipment and a peloton bike, sauna, ice steam and spa.

The Mowbrays' new fitness centre with cathedral ceiling. Photo / Instagram, @Jaimee

With Lupton being the Queen of FMCG beauty in New Zealand and slowly taking over the world, we hear her spa is probably the nicest one in Auckland.

There is a rumour that Mowbray also has a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, something that is becoming de rigueur among New Zealand’s mega wealthy.

Spy hears friends and family have been enjoying the many regenerative devices for overall health and wellness, which is a priority for the couple.

People in the know in the beauty industry are getting excited about the chance to check out the wellness centre at the end of April.

The massage table at Jaimee Lupton's new home spa. Photo / Instagram, @Jaimee

Murray Bevan of Showroom 22 is hosting a launch event for Osāna Naturals – a new wellness personal care range by Lupton - in her new spa.

A couple with busy schedules often needs fitness and beauty experts to come to them.

It is understood Pilates instructor Anna Miles from Reformer Pilates and Dwayne Rowsell, founder and director of state-of-the-art boxing gym’s Studio Box, are known to train Lupton and Mowbray respectively at their wellness centre.

Jaimee training at home with Studio Box's Dwayne Roswell. Photo / Instagram Stories, @Jaimee

Beauty-obsessed Lupton is known to frequent Face Up with Olga Newman who specialises in facial sculpting massage. With the range of gadgets said to be in her spa, it’s a sure bet Newman does home visits to Lupton too.

Both Miles and Roswell are friends of Lupton and Mowbray. Roswell gets on the Mahoenui basketball and tennis courts with Mowbray and his mates too.

Over the summer break, the fitness continued on the Mowbray family’s 40-metre super yacht Mahoenui, valued at over $21 million.

Nick Mowbray having fun on the water while holidaying aboard superyacht The Mahoenui. Photo / Instagram, @Jaimee

In the New Year, the yacht took in the Mercury Islands. Among guests on board were Roswell, as well as wellness expert Dominic Bowden and fiancée model Esther Cronin, Lupton’s sister Morgan and partner Tim McGoldrick and Kiwi-born Syndey-based Bondi Rescue star Harrison Reid.

Many of the guests’ Instagram stories showed all kinds of water sports including kayaking, jet skiing and foil boarding, countless beach sports and morning workouts on the decks of the yacht.

The Mahoenui laid anchor on fellow rich listers Sir Michael Fay and David Richwhite’s private island Great Mercury in Peach Grove.

It was there that some guests claimed they had the dinner party of a lifetime on the beach.

Both Lupton and Mowbray posted an array of pictures, with Lupton looking radiant in a red bikini.

“Last summer before Nick’s a stay-at-home dad,” wrote Lupton on Instagram.

Reid was with Mowbray in early December at the annual Closeburn Classic golf match which featured two teams of six. McGoldrick was there too as well as Harry, the son of New Zealand’s wealthiest man Graeme Hart, and All Blacks Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie.

Last weekend, a reunion was had with Mowbray and McGoldrick hanging out with Reid and McKenzie in Melbourne at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena.

From left, Harrison Reid, Nick Mowbray, Chris Steele, Tim McGoldrick, Damian McKenzie and Dan Carter at the Louis Vuitton party in Melbourne. Photo / Instagram, @Dancarter_

At a Louis Vuitton party at a private house in Melbourne, the posse caught up with former All Black Dan Carter.

It wasn’t just All Blacks whom Mowbray was there to catch up with, Spy hears the billionaire is friends with world number one player Serbian Novak Djokovic, who had a shock loss in the semifinal to Italian player Jannik Sinner, who took out the Open.