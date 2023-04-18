AM show abruptly left mid-sentence because of fire evacuation. Video / Three

This morning’s AM Show viewers got a surprise after the show abruptly went off air mid-sentence.

One of the show’s hosts William Waiirua was in the middle of a segment playing rugby with a group of Ponsonby school kids when the show quickly cut back to the studio before going off air entirely.

Looking slightly amused, the show’s in-studio hosts, Ryan Bridge and Melissa Chan-Green, smiled before Bridge said, “Ah, sorry William, we’ve got a fire alarm going off in the building here at Three in Auckland.”

The show was then sharply cut off air cutting to an advertisement for the hit show, 7 Days.

The AM Show was cut short this morning after an unexpected fire alarm went off. Photo / Three

It is not clear why the fire alarm went off however it has been confirmed there were no injuries to Warner Bros. Discovery - Three’s parent company - staff.

In a statement issued to the Herald, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ said, “The fire alarm went off this morning and staff followed appropriate health and safety protocols. AM will be back on air tomorrow at 6am, with AM Early from 5.30am.”

It comes after news Chan-Green will be absent from our screens in the coming months as she takes maternity leave with her second child. Spy recently reported Three couldn’t yet confirm who would fill in for Chan-Green however Laura Tupou and Isobel Ewing have both previously filled in for the AM Show host on occasion this year.

Chan-Green announced her pregnancy in a very sweet announcement on the AM show in November last year.

Sitting alongside her co-host Ryan Bridge and 3-year-old son Busby, the morning show host turned to her son and said, “Now Busby, we’ve been rehearsing something at home haven’t we, we’ve been practising because mummy’s had a little secret.”

Bridge knowingly smiled at the camera before Chan-Green asked her son to announce the news into her microphone.

Shyly the tot said “baby” to which Chan-Green happily announced, “We’re having a baby!”

The announcement quickly resulted in cheers from Bridge and other members in the studio.

“We’re having a baby, another baby next year, so Busby you’re going to be a big brother. That’ll be so cool won’t it, he’s going to be a wonderful big brother,” she said.