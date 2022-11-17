Melissa Chan-Green announced she is pregnant with her second child live on The Am Show. Video / Newshub

Melissa Chan-Green made a very sweet announcement on the AM show this morning.

Sitting alongside her co-host Ryan Bridge and 3-year-old son Busby, the morning show host turned to her son and said, “Now Busby, we’ve been rehearsing something at home haven’t we, we’ve been practising because mummy’s had a little secret.”

Bridge knowingly smiles at the camera before Chan-Green asks her son to announce the news into her microphone.

Shyly the tot says “baby” to which Chan-Green happily announces, “We’re having a baby!”

Ryan Bridge and Melissa Chan-Green were joined by her son Busby on the show. Photo / Supplied

The announcement quickly resulted in cheers from Bridge and other members in the studio.

“We’re having a baby, another baby next year, so Busby you’re going to be a big brother. That’ll be so cool won’t it, he’s going to be a wonderful big brother,” she said.

Chan-Green went on to say she had previously told her co-host and had been sneakily hiding her bump in recent weeks by placing her cards in front of her “growing little bump”.

The soon-to-be mother of two said the news was almost shared on the show a couple of weeks ago but before they cut to the video, Bridge shared his wellwishes with his co-host.

“All of us here at AM are so happy for you, he said adding, “I know how much it means to you, how much it means to Caspar [Chan-Green’s husband], but yes, there was a little moment wasn’t there, where the secret was maybe nearly let out of the bag,”

They went on to play a clip of the show from October 20 where Chan-Green said the hosts had some “personal news” to share and revealed Bridge had been nominated as a finalist for best news and current affairs presenter at the New Zealand TV Awards.

The news was almost shared on October 20. Photo / Supplied

Bridge responded by saying, “I thought you were about to announce that you were having a baby or something.”

Thankfully, Chan-Green’s exciting news was kept a secret until she was ready to share.

The morning show host went on to say she is “super excited” and “feels very, very lucky.”

Chan-Green and her husband welcomed their first child on November 21 in 2019.