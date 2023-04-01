Melissa Chan-Green, Maiki Sherman and Katie Bradford. For Spy

Melissa Chan-Green, Maiki Sherman and Katie Bradford.

The stork has come to TV News land this year across both of our main networks.

1News reporter Katie Bradford is now on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child — a baby girl — last month.

“For the next five months or so, I’ll be very busy on a special new project — being a mum,” she announced on LinkedIn.

“While I’m on parental leave, the talented Corazon Miller will be filling in for me as 1News Business Correspondent. Hit her up with stories, but don’t forget about me, I’ll be back at the end of August.”

Miller, a former Herald reporter, added: “I’m temporarily stepping into the formidable Katie Bradford’s shoes while she’s away ... While I’ll be in this space for a short time — I’m planning to make it a good time. I bring with me past knowledge as a property reporter, combined with my desire to put people at the centre of stories. So keep those story tips and insights coming and I look forward to sharing them with our 1 News #business #property audiences.”

1News deputy political editor and Press Gallery Chair Maiki Sherman and partner Anaru MacDougall added their sixth child to their brood on December 6. Sherman announced on Twitter they had named the little girl Onoaio Eve, who weighed 7.8 pounds.

“Her youngest older brother, Turei Heke, sharing his 3rd birthday with his new little sister. An extra special day for evermore!”

Well-wishers included Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry, former Speaker Trevor Mallard and National MP Erica Stanford.

Sherman has carried four babies during her time at the political press gallery and plans to be back at work in June for the lead-up to the election. In the meantime, Cushla Norman is filling Sherman’s shoes.

Over on Three, AM Show co-presenter Melissa Chan-Green is due to take leave this month while she gives birth to her second child with husband Casper Green. Three couldn’t yet confirm who would fill in for Chan-Green. Of note, Laura Tupou and Isobel Ewing have both filled in for Chan-Green on occasion this year.

Chan-Green isn’t the only person on the AM set bustling with excitement. So is Michael O’Keeffe, who for the past few weeks has been reading the news while Bernadine Oliver-Kirby continues to recover from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. O’Keeffe, who has attracted a fair bit of fan mail while in the anchor chair, has been on alert all week, as his partner Alexis was due to give birth to their third child yesterday.

“We’ve done some renovations to the house, reorganised the rooms and had to get a bigger car to accommodate baby number three so we are ready, and cannot wait,” O’Keeffe tells Spy.

“Shout-out to my partner Alexis as well, who has been working long hours — while also dealing with the kids waking up early, while I’ve been doing the morning shift on AM. She is simply amazing.”



