On a night that saw three separate yellow flags and safety cars, and five different drivers retire altogether, and penalties rain like confetti, the 22-year-old Kiwi’s efforts to merely cross the finish line should be commended.
But as far as Lawson is concerned, the Kiwi can and will take solace from completing the race on a weekend where Red Bull rivals Sergio Perez and Franco Colapinto failed to do the same.
Teammate Yuki Tsunoda can at the very least claim bragging rights over Lawson with 13th place, however both drivers’ failure to score points does leave Racing Bulls with a lot to do in the race to finish sixth in the constructors championship.
While the Kiwi will be forgiven for being disappointed with his race weekend, that also saw him take 16th in the sprint, Lawson showed marked improvement from the same race a year ago, where he was the last of the on-track drivers to finish.
With the drivers title secured by Verstappen, the constructors will be decided in the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi next week.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finishing second and Carlos Sainz taking sixth closed the gap on championship leaders McLaren, who saw Oscar Piastri take third, while a late penalty denied Lando Norris the second step on the podium.
At the first corner, a three car incident accounted for Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Williams’ Colapinto, while the instigator - Nico Hulkenberg of Haas - survived.
However, when the safety car came in on lap five, Lawson went wheel to wheel with Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas, and lost control of his car to drop from 14th to 18th after leaving the track altogether.
On faster tyres, Lawson was able to get around Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, who was also penalised for a collision with Williams’ Alex Albon on the opening lap, before retiring altogether.
To make matters worse, the Kiwi was also hit by a 10 second penalty for his role in the incident. At the same time, Tsunoda also struggled to hold his position, and dropped from 10th down to 14th before the first pit stops.
By the time the first cars came in for their pit stops on lap 24, Lawson had closed the gap to Hulkenberg to less than two seconds, even as the Kiwi rose to 15th by drivers coming in before him.
In shambolic scenes, though, lap 30 saw Albon lose his wing mirror in the middle of the main straight, only for the race stewards to delay orders to retrieve it, and leave the area under a yellow flag.
Four laps later, Bottas ran over the mirror, and the resulting debris caused damage to the pair of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who were both forced to pit with tyre punctures.
When a safety car was eventually called for, five laps too late, Lawson was 13th. And as the Kiwi served his 10 second penalty, the damage suffered by other drivers saw him emerge from the pits in 15th, three places behind Tsunoda.