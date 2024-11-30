“It just sucks man.”

Liam Lawson in qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix. Photo / Getty Images

After qualifying was complete, Lawson lamented the build-up of drivers looking to begin their final qualifying laps, and conceded the traffic in the Grand Prix will be difficult to overcome if he’s to score points.

“It’s really small,” he said. “When the margins hundredths of a second, like they are, it’s a little bit frustrating.

“Everyone backed up before the last corner, so we sat idle for 20 odd seconds there. Turn one and turn two, the tyres aren’t there. I couldn’t improve on the lap I did at the start of Q1.

“It’s going to be tough from where we’re starting. We’ll work as hard as we can, but judging from today’s race, it’s going to be difficult.”

Lawson’s RB teammate Tsunoda was eliminated in the second session, and will start 14th on the grid, while Red Bull’s Sergio Perez joined Verstappen in the third and final qualifying run for ninth on the grid.

Verstappen himself was able to take a Grand Prix pole for the first time since doing so in Austria at the start of July. Mercedes’ George Russell protested Verstappen’s pole position, after he too accused his rival of slowing on track.

Russell will start second on the grid, a week after winning in Las Vegas, while McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri lock out the second row in third and fourth, as they close in on the constructors championship ahead of Ferrari.

Piastri led Norris in a McLaren one-two finish in the sprint race earlier on Sunday.

Liam Lawson will start Monday’s Qatar Grand Prix in 17th, after being eliminated in the first qualifying session at the Losail Circuit. Photo / Getty Images

In better news for the Kiwi, though, he was able to outqualify Williams’ Franco Colapinto (19th), who is also understood to be in the running for Red Bull in 2025, provided the now-former world champions can buy him out of his current reserve role.

The three Red Bull drivers as well as Colapinto are all vying for the seat next to Verstappen next year, given Perez’s poor form through the back half of the 2024 season.

With two Grands Prix remaining in 2024, Perez trails his teammate by 252 points, the largest gap by far between any two teammates on the grid.

What’s more, Perez’s form has all but guaranteed Red Bull will finish third in the constructors championship, and cost his team tens of millions of dollars as a result.

Earlier, Lawson was unable to turn an impressive qualifying run into points on the shorter, 19-lap, sprint race.

On Saturday, the Kiwi beat Perez, Tsunoda and Colapinto to start 10th, but couldn’t hold on to challenge the top eight for points.

The first lap saw Lawson drop from 10th to 16th, which was where the Kiwi would eventually cross the line without any major incident.

“The first lap was a bit of a disaster,” said Lawson post-race. “I don’t really know why, we just had really low grip through the first part of the lap.

“That pretty much killed our race.”

In a boost to Lawson, though, he still managed to beat his fellow contenders Tsunoda (17th), Colapinto (18th) and Perez (20th).

The Qatar Grand Prix starts at 5am on Monday.

