Liam Lawson will start Monday’s Qatar Grand Prix in 17th, after being eliminated in the first qualifying session at the Losail Circuit.
In his bid to impress Red Bull and earn a place alongside newly-crowned world champion Max Verstappen in 2025, Lawson’s hopes took a hit on Sunday (NZ time), as he was unable to progress through the first run.
The Kiwi’s best time of 1m 22.411s was 1.170 seconds slower than teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who took the final spot in the second qualifying session with a mark of 1m 22.364s.
After being eliminated, Lawson took exception to Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, who he alleged deliberately slowed down on track to affect other drivers behind him. Stroll himself will start 15th, after finishing bottom of the second qualifying session.
“[Stroll] purposefully slowed up through [turn] nine and ten when he aborted his lap,” Lawson told his team over radio.
After qualifying was complete, Lawson lamented the build-up of drivers looking to begin their final qualifying laps, and conceded the traffic in the Grand Prix will be difficult to overcome if he’s to score points.
“It’s really small,” he said. “When the margins hundredths of a second, like they are, it’s a little bit frustrating.
“Everyone backed up before the last corner, so we sat idle for 20 odd seconds there. Turn one and turn two, the tyres aren’t there. I couldn’t improve on the lap I did at the start of Q1.
“It’s going to be tough from where we’re starting. We’ll work as hard as we can, but judging from today’s race, it’s going to be difficult.”
Lawson’s RB teammate Tsunoda was eliminated in the second session, and will start 14th on the grid, while Red Bull’s Sergio Perez joined Verstappen in the third and final qualifying run for ninth on the grid.
Verstappen himself was able to take a Grand Prix pole for the first time since doing so in Austria at the start of July. Mercedes’ George Russell protested Verstappen’s pole position, after he too accused his rival of slowing on track.
Russell will start second on the grid, a week after winning in Las Vegas, while McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri lock out the second row in third and fourth, as they close in on the constructors championship ahead of Ferrari.
Piastri led Norris in a McLaren one-two finish in the sprint race earlier on Sunday.
In better news for the Kiwi, though, he was able to outqualify Williams’ Franco Colapinto (19th), who is also understood to be in the running for Red Bull in 2025, provided the now-former world champions can buy him out of his current reserve role.
The three Red Bull drivers as well as Colapinto are all vying for the seat next to Verstappen next year, given Perez’s poor form through the back half of the 2024 season.
With two Grands Prix remaining in 2024, Perez trails his teammate by 252 points, the largest gap by far between any two teammates on the grid.