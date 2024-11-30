Liam Lawson outqualifies Red Bull rivals for Qatar sprint race

F1 driver Liam Lawson of New Zealand, 2024.

McLaren’s Lando Norris took pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix sprint with Mercedes’ George Russell denying the Formula One leaders a front-row lockout by pushing Oscar Piastri down to third.

McLaren are leading Ferrari in the championship by 24 points with two rounds remaining and a first constructor’s title since 1998 tantalisingly close.

🚨 Sprint Qualifying Results



P6 - Max Verstappen

P10 - Liam Lawson

P16 - Sergio Perez

P17 - Yuki Tsunoda pic.twitter.com/0S4aEr75Hk — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) November 29, 2024

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz qualified fourth with teammate Charles Leclerc fifth and world champion Max Verstappen sixth for Red Bull and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton seventh.

Lawson’s final attempt was invalidated for exceeding track limits.

The Kiwi scraped into Q3 with a buffer of just 0.004 seconds over Fernando Alonso in Q2 and survived Q1 by a mere 0.013 seconds at the expense of Perez.

Alonso was knocked out of Q2 in 11th, joining Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas, Lance Stroll and Kevin Magnussen, respectively, as the eliminated drivers.

In Q1, Lawson and Albon set identical times, which relegated Perez to yet another early exit from qualifying.

The Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race begins at 3am NZST on Sunday, before Grand Prix qualifying at 7am.

- RNZ