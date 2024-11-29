Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1

Formula 1: Liam Lawson to play key role in deciding rounds of constructors’ championship

Eric Thompson
By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Liam Lawson speaks to Alex Powell about what he needs to do in the last 6 races of the 2024 F1 season and looking ahead toward 2025 Video / NZ Herald

Aside from securing his own Formula One future, Kiwi driver Liam Lawson has a key role to play in earning his RB Honda team an additional $28 million in funding for next season.

With the constructors’ prizemoney ranging from $100m to $237m, there’s still plenty at stake

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Formula 1

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Formula 1