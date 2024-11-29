Newly-crowned quadruple world Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen will switch his attention from the drivers’ title race to the teams’ contest this weekend when he leads Red Bull’s unlikely bid to retain their crown at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Just five days after clinching his fourth championship with a measured drive to fifth at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the 27-year-old Dutchman will return to the track hoping he can repeat his pole-to-flag triumph from last year.
Verstappen holds the lap record at the Lusail International Circuit, set in 2023, and should enjoy driving with freedom and confidence, but will face a robust challenge from all his rivals as McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes seek success.
After falling away last weekend in the drivers’ title fight, Lando Norris and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri will aim to add to their team’s position as leaders on 608 points, 24 clear of Ferrari on 584 and Red Bull, on 555, with two Grands Prix, including a sprint in Qatar, remaining.
Verstappen won last year’s race ahead of Norris and Piastri, who claimed victory in the sprint, suggesting that given more recent form it will be a weekend that may favour the vastly-improved McLaren team in the third Qatar event.