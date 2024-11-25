The starting grid prepares for the start of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. Photo / Getty Images

The starting grid prepares for the start of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. Photo / Getty Images

Formula One has reached an agreement in principle to bring a General Motors-Cadillac team onto the grid as an 11th syndicate in 2026.

Discussions have been ongoing since January.

“With Formula 1’s continued growth plans in the US, we have always believed that welcoming an impressive US brand like GM/Cadillac to the grid and GM as a future power unit supplier could bring additional value and interest to the sport,” Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Media said.

“We credit the leadership of General Motors and their partners with significant progress in their readiness to enter Formula 1. We are excited to move forward with the application process for the GM/Cadillac team to enter the Championship in 2026.”