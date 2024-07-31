When the temperature dips, treat yourself, suggests Nikki Birrell
Winter is the perfect time to indulge in classic puddings that offer warmth and comfort. These traditional desserts not only remind us of cherished childhood memories but provide a delicious end to any meal. Here we look at the basic versions and what they involve and then delve into all the incredible variations you can play around with, so there’s always something sweetly inviting to look forward to on a wintry evening.
Bread and butter pudding
Bread and butter pudding is a timeless favourite that transforms stale bread into a luxurious dessert. The classic version involves layering buttered slices of bread with raisins, then soaking them in a mixture of eggs, milk and sugar before baking until golden and custardy. The key to a perfect bread and butter pudding is to ensure the bread absorbs the custard mixture thoroughly, resulting in a rich and creamy texture.
Self-saucing puddings are a marvel of baking, creating their own sauce as they cook. A classic chocolate self-saucing pudding involves a simple batter that, when baked, forms a gooey, chocolatey sauce at the bottom. The magic lies in pouring hot water over the batter just before baking, which transforms into the luscious sauce.
Rice pudding is a simple yet comforting dessert made with rice, milk sugar and a hint of vanilla. The key is to cook or bake it slowly, allowing the rice to absorb the liquid and become creamy. Adding a pinch of nutmeg or cinnamon can enhance its flavour.
Clafoutis is a French dessert featuring fruit baked in a flan-like batter. The classic version uses cherries, which are traditionally left unpitted to enhance the flavour. The batter is similar to pancake batter, creating a soft, custardy texture around the fruit.
Sticky toffee pudding is a British classic known for its moist, sponge-like texture and rich toffee sauce. Made with dates, this dessert is baked until golden and then drenched in a buttery toffee sauce. The key is to use Medjool dates for their natural sweetness and soft texture. You don’t want to mess with this one too much as it’s basically perfect the way it is but Angela Casley’s banana version gets the tick too.
Crumbles are a versatile dessert that can be made with almost any fruit, topped with a buttery, crumbly mixture of flour, sugar, and oats. The key to a perfect crumble is balancing the sweetness of the fruit with a slightly crisp topping. Here in New Zealand, an apple crumble is a household staple but there are many exciting options besides.
A classic sponge pudding is a traditional British dessert that consists of a light, airy sponge cake usually steamed or baked in a pudding basin. It’s often served warm and can be paired with a variety of sauces such as custard, treacle or jam. This type of pudding is particularly beloved for its comforting qualities, making it an ideal choice for winter.