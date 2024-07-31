The classic:

Bread and butter pudding recipe.

Variations:

Banana, hazelnut and coconut bread and butter pudding with hokey pokey icecream recipe.

Croissant and butter pudding recipe.

Whisky and marmalade croissant pudding with coconut cream recipe.

Self-saucing puddings

Self-saucing puddings are a marvel of baking, creating their own sauce as they cook. A classic chocolate self-saucing pudding involves a simple batter that, when baked, forms a gooey, chocolatey sauce at the bottom. The magic lies in pouring hot water over the batter just before baking, which transforms into the luscious sauce.

A classic choc self-saucing pud using bitter chocolate, perfectly off-set by pouring cream. Picture / Babiche Martens

The classic:

Bitter chocolate self-saucing pudding recipe.

The variations:

Self-saucing chocolate and black doris plum pudding recipe.

Chocolate and cherry self-saucing pudding recipe.

Self-saucing chocolate macaroon pudding recipe.

Self-saucing chocolate puddings with tamarillos recipe.

Self-saucing orange sponge pudding recipe.

Rice puddings

Rice pudding is a simple yet comforting dessert made with rice, milk sugar and a hint of vanilla. The key is to cook or bake it slowly, allowing the rice to absorb the liquid and become creamy. Adding a pinch of nutmeg or cinnamon can enhance its flavour.

The classic:

Molly’s baked rice pudding recipe.

Variations:

Perfect rice pudding with baked rhubarb and orange compote recipe.

Brandied currants add a new dimension to a classic rice pudding. Photo / Babiche Martens

Rice pudding with brandied currant and vanilla recipe.

Clafoutis

Clafoutis is a French dessert featuring fruit baked in a flan-like batter. The classic version uses cherries, which are traditionally left unpitted to enhance the flavour. The batter is similar to pancake batter, creating a soft, custardy texture around the fruit.

The classic:

Cherry and kirsch clafoutis recipe.

Variations:

Canned peach clafoutis recipe.

Chocolate and boysenberry clafoutis recipe.

Sticky toffee pudding

Sticky toffee pudding is a British classic known for its moist, sponge-like texture and rich toffee sauce. Made with dates, this dessert is baked until golden and then drenched in a buttery toffee sauce. The key is to use Medjool dates for their natural sweetness and soft texture. You don’t want to mess with this one too much as it’s basically perfect the way it is but Angela Casley’s banana version gets the tick too.

The classic:

Jamie Hogg-Wharekawa of Oyster Inn’s sticky date pudding recipe.

Variation:

Viv’s sticky banana and date puddings recipe.

Crumbles

Crumbles are a versatile dessert that can be made with almost any fruit, topped with a buttery, crumbly mixture of flour, sugar, and oats. The key to a perfect crumble is balancing the sweetness of the fruit with a slightly crisp topping. Here in New Zealand, an apple crumble is a household staple but there are many exciting options besides.

The classic:

Apple crumble recipe.

Variations:

Nici Wickes’ apple and guava crumble for one recipe.

Roasted rhubarb and nut crumble recipe.

Hazelnut, honey and pear crumble recipe.

Ginger, coconut and pineapple crumble recipe.

Sponge pudding

A classic sponge pudding is a traditional British dessert that consists of a light, airy sponge cake usually steamed or baked in a pudding basin. It’s often served warm and can be paired with a variety of sauces such as custard, treacle or jam. This type of pudding is particularly beloved for its comforting qualities, making it an ideal choice for winter.

This fruit sponge pudding is the perfect ending to just about any meal. Photo / Babiche Martins

The classic:

Fruit sponge pudding with cream recipe.

Variations:

Tamarillo sponge pudding with home-made custard recipe.

Apple and rhubarb sponge pudding recipe.

Blackberry sponge pudding recipe.

Plum, rum and raisin sponge pudding recipe.

Guava sponge puddings recipe.

Doris plum sponge pudding recipe.

