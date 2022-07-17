Voyager 2021 media awards
Nici Wickes' apple & guava crumble for one

for 1, with enough leftover for brekky people

Photo / Todd Eyre

"Let's get one thing straight", says food writer, Nici Wickes, "puddings qualify as dinner when you're living alone! Fruit crumbles are one of the easiest things to whip up for a solo diner - the trick is using a dish that is small enough for one serve."

Living alone in a small seaside community, Nici found her happy place. In her new cookbook, A Quiet Kitchen, she shares how her love of food and cooking has helped shaped her contentment and shares simple yet delicious dishes that can fill a soul, sole or otherwise, with moments of satisfaction and pure pleasure. Just like this crumble.

Ingredients

1–2 cupschopped fruit, eg apple (no need to peel) and guavas or berries (use frozen, if necessary)
1 heaped Tbsp eachrolled oats, brown sugar, flour, butter
1 tspvanilla extract

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. In a small saucepan, heat chopped fruit with a splash of water.
  3. In a small bowl, rub together the rolled oats, sugar, flour and butter until the mixture resembles rustic crumbs.
  4. Add the vanilla extract to the warm fruit and transfer to an ovenproof bowl. Top the fruit with the crumble and bake for 15–20 minutes. Perfect with whipped cream or ice cream.

A Quiet Kitchen by Nici Wickes photography by Todd Eyre, published by Bateman Books, RRP$45

