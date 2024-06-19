Quick winter pudding ideas (plus the magic of a mug cake)

Gluten-free cocoa puddings by Jan Bilton.

Winter puddings offer comfort and warmth during the chillier months. Among the wide range of these treats, easy options hold a special place, especially when time is of the essence. Quick winter puddings offer a stress-free solution, offers Nikki Birrell, and mug cakes reign supreme as the epitome of convenience and satisfaction.

Mug cakes, with their simplicity and versatility, epitomise the essence of swift winter indulgence. These single-serving delights require minimal effort and time, making them an ideal choice for those craving a sweet escape without the fuss. Whether it’s a rich chocolate mug cake, a spiced gingerbread variation, or a fruity apple cinnamon rendition, the possibilities are as vast as one’s imagination. A handful of basic ingredients, a trusty microwave, and mere minutes are all it takes to transform humble pantry staples into a warm, comforting treat.

The beauty of mug cakes lies in their adaptability to suit various tastes and dietary preferences. From easy gluten-free cocoa pudding, to decadent options like this chocolate fudge self-saucing pudding or wholesome versions incorporating oats and fresh fruits, there’s a mug cake for every palate.

Beyond mug cake, tinned fruit is a bit of a lifesaver when it comes to quick pudding ideas – grab a tin of Black Doris plums, for example, crush over some amaretti biscuits and serve with slightly sweetened whipped cream, spiked with a bit of Cointreau – voila.

Another quick indulgent idea is bananas fried in butter, served with toasted almonds, heated store-bought dulce de leche sauce and vanilla ice cream or cream. Crumbles can be super quick to assemble too, especially if using tinned fruit, and topped with oats, coconut, a bit of rubbed in butter, brown sugar and cinnamon.

Whether it’s a spontaneous craving or a cosy night in, these swift treats provide a taste of comfort and warmth when it’s needed most.

Mug cake recipes to get you started

Classic chocolate mug cake recipe

4 Tbsp all-purpose flour

3 Tbsp granulated sugar

2 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

3 Tbsp milk

2 Tbsp vegetable oil

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

2 Tbsp chocolate chips (optional)

In a microwave-safe mug, whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt until well combined. Stir in the milk, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract until smooth. If desired, fold in the chocolate chips. Microwave on high for 1-2 minutes, or until the cake is set but still slightly moist in the center. Allow to cool for a few minutes before serving. Enjoy warm.

Spiced apple cinnamon mug cake recipe

4 Tbsp all-purpose flour

3 Tbsp granulated sugar

1/4 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

2 Tbsp milk

2 Tbsp unsweetened applesauce

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

In a microwave-safe mug, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Stir in the milk, applesauce, and vanilla extract until smooth. Microwave on high for 1-2 minutes, or until the cake is cooked through. Allow to cool slightly before serving. Optionally, top with a dollop of whipped cream or a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Gingerbread mug cake recipe

4 Tbsp all-purpose flour

3 Tbsp brown sugar

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch of ground cloves

Pinch of salt

2 Tbsp milk

2 Tbsp unsweetened applesauce

1 Tbsp molasses

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

In a microwave-safe mug, combine the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, ground ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and salt. Stir in the milk, applesauce, molasses, and vanilla extract until the batter is smooth and well combined. Microwave on high for 1-2 minutes, or until the cake is set and springs back lightly when touched. Allow the mug cake to cool for a minute or two before serving. Optionally, top with a dollop of whipped cream or a sprinkle of cinnamon for extra indulgence.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. Fanatical about food and seeing the world, when not travelling, eating, cooking or writing about those — recent stories include making the most of mince, how to how to cooked dried beans and a beginner’s guide to Mexico City — she likes bushwalks and tinkering with cocktail creations.