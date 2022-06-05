The Modern Preserver's perfect rice pudding with baked rhubarb and orange compote. Photo / Kylee Newton

Ingredients

900ml full-fat milk 2-3 bay leaves 1 vanilla pod, split, seeds scrapped 30g white caster sugar 150g pudding or arborio rice 100ml double cream

Directions

In a large pot add the milk with the bay leaves and vanilla seeds, along with the scraped-out pod. Bring to a gentle simmer on a medium heat, and when you see bubbles and steam start to appear, add the sugar and stir until dissolved. Stir through the rice and once it comes to a steady simmer lower the heat until you see it bubbling gently. Set the timer for 30 minutes and stir intermittently, to remove the skin that forms and then stir more frequently towards the end when it starts to thicken. Remove pod. When the rice is soft to the bite, stir through the double cream, and stir continuously for 30-40 seconds. Serve warm with a dollop of rhubarb and orange compote on top (see recipe below). Alternatively chill in the fridge and eat it cold with fruit compote.

Baked rhubarb & orange compote

Makes approx. 700ml

450-500g rhubarb

1 large orange, zest & juice

60g raw granulated sugar, or coconut sugar

6 green cardamom pods, gently crushed, seeds removed

15g ginger knob, sliced

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/190C (fan).

2. Wash and chop the rhubarb into 2cm pieces. Line a large tray with baking paper and spread the rhubarb on, to cover the bottom in one layer. Zest over the orange peel and squeeze over the juice. Sprinkle the raw sugar over, covering evenly, and dot around the cardamom pods and slices of ginger.

3. Place in the middle of the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until the juices start to run and the rhubarb is soft to the touch. Remove from the oven and allow to completely cool before transferring to a container and keep in the fridge for 8-10 days.