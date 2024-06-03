Bungy jumping from the Kawarau Bridge, Central Otago. Photo / Supplied

Whether you are an adventurer who seeks adrenaline-pumping activities or you are the most chill traveller of the group, these travel deals will make you book a trip or two.

Experience the thrill of New Zealand

South Island is known to have adrenaline-pumping activities, and with Contiki’s Active Tours, you’ll get to experience the best of Christchurch, Wānaka and of course, the adventure capital of the world, Queenstown.

In a nine-day trip all around the South Island, you’ll get to explore magical valleys, gigantic glaciers and majestic lakes where you can hike, bike and relax. You’ll also spend four days in Queenstown and visit the Routeburn Track, Hooker Valley and Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park as well as experience a variety of thrilling activities from canyoning and zip lining to the renowned skydiving and bungy-jumping scene in QT.

Grab this deal from $1765 per person before it sells out. Visit contiki.com/en-sg/tours/active-new-zealand?optionId=2223&tab=itinerary to book or call 0508 266 8454 for more information.

Don't miss the chance to skydive at Queenstown in this tour. Photo / Supplied

Cruise from Sydney to Singapore

Want to visit three countries in one trip? Let Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth liner sail you from Sydney to Singapore during a 14-day cruise departing early next year.

In this Sydney to Singapore trip, you’ll get to visit Australia’s Airlie Beach and the tropical city Darwin, Indonesian jewels like Bali and Jakarta, and lastly, the ever-charming Singapore. You’ll also get to stay in a balcony stateroom, immerse yourself in the ship’s evocative Art Deco elegance and receive a $480 onboard credit per stateroom.

Book before June 27 to get this deal for just $3859 per person twin share. Visit travel-associates.co.nz/cruises/australia/sydney-to-singapore-18642881 or call 0800 951 655 for inquiries.

At the gateway to Bali. Photo / Supplied

Explore Hong Kong with your loved one

Travelling with a loved one can be tricky to plan, but with Cathay Holidays’ specially curated packages for two, you’ll get to explore the heart of Hong Kong with your partner. In this four-day trip, inclusive of accommodation and return flights for two, you can immerse yourselves in the vibrancy of Hong Kong where luxury, adventure, and excitement all meet.

Get this deal from $2415 before June 30 at holiday.cathaypacific.com/en_NZ/offers/aa-inbound-promo.html or call 800 441 289 for more info.

Explore the best of Hong Kong's city life with this package. Photo / 123rf

Journey through the Outback on a budget

Adventurers can now save up to 15 per cent off select AAT Kings Northern Territory itineraries, including the great Outback Safari tour which is now available for as low as $8510 per person for travel on June 29. The journey starts at historic Uluru, where you will be led by expert guides and immerse yourself in the cultural heritage of the indigenous people, gaining insight into their traditions and connection to the land. The tour continues to the dramatic Kings Canyon, where you’ll spot native wildlife in their natural habitat, from kangaroos bounding across the plains to majestic eagles soaring overhead.

Book this deal and other AAT Kings Northern Territory itineraries before June 28 at aatkings.com/ntsale or call 0800 456 100 for more information.

Go on an adventure in the great Outback. Photo / Tourism NT and Tourism Australia

Experience spring in Japan and Korea

During a 10-day cruise aboard the Diamond Princess, you’ll explore the beautiful spots of Japan and South Korea during their spring season.

For as low as $2898 per person share twin for a Princess Standard fare, you’ll get to warm up at the steaming hot pools of Beppu and the onsens of Kagoshima, and immerse yourself in Japanese culture by visiting the vibrant castles of Miyazaki and the breathtaking monuments of Nagasaki. Enjoy a quick stop in Busan, the second-largest city in South Korea, where you will visit ancient Buddhist temples like the Beomeosa Temple and learn about the Korean War and culture through a guided city tour.

Visit princess.com/cruise-search/details/?voyageCode=M508&fareType=BESTFARE to book this deal while availability lasts or call 0800 780 717.

Experience the beautiful spring in Japan and Korea in one cruise with this deal. Photo / 123rf

