Kings Canyon, Northern Territory Australia. Photo / Katie Harris

You needn’t travel all the way to the USA for an epic canyon experience, Australia is privy to one of the world’s best, writes Katie Harris.

“Are you in the Grand Canyon???”

Streams of these messages started rolling in the moment I posted my first Instagram story. In their defence, prior to visiting the Northern Territory I too would have assumed the deep orange cliffs and jagged peaks were something more likely situated in Arizona, USA.

But Australia’s Kings Canyon, Watarrka, doesn’t require 14 hours of flying, or an expensive visa for Kiwis, it’s right on our doorstep, in the heart of Australia’s Red Centre.

Located in Watarrka National Park, roughly three hours north of Uluru in the Northern Territory, Kings Canyon boasts towering red walls - some reaching heights of 300 metres - formed from sandstone and chiselled by nature. The park itself covers 1052sq km of land, with numerous walking trails, 4x4 tracks and, for those who dare, a 6km canyon rim walk.

It’s not the kind of place you go to if you want easy. There’s the dry heat, the bugs (which my ankles can attest to) and the red dirt that promises your white clothing will never forget the visit, but the view of the canyon at sunset or sunrise makes it all worthwhile.

Kings Canyon from above. Photo / Katie Harris

I initially saw it from above. As a relatively cautious individual, when I first realised there was a helicopter ride on my itinerary I was a little anxious. But arriving at the helipad all nerves were put to rest. We were guided through the safety plans, allowed a cheeky selfie with the aircraft and given careful instructions for what to do in case of emergencies. Once we got in the air, I was far too busy snapping photos and videos to worry about how high we were flying.

Soaring closely to the rock we traversed large sections of the canyon, with our pilot providing details about the area below. I grinned so much during the flight, which was only 15 minutes but felt much longer, that my cheeks hurt for hours.

For those who like to keep their feet on the ground, there’s also a walk around the canyon’s rim. We chose to wake up around sunrise the next day and do the guided trek with fellow travellers from Kings Canyon Resort.

An oasis in Kings Canyon spotted on the rim walk. Photo / Katie Harris

After my experience in the helicopter, I knew it would be beautiful, but I still didn’t think the ground view could be anywhere near as spectacular. I was wrong. After completing the hardest section of the hike, a sharp 20 or so-minute staircase, the views rivalled those we saw from the air.

A rock formation inside the Kings Canyon. Photo / Katie Harris

From there the rest of the hike weaved at a relaxed pace through historic rock formations, desert bush, and large clearings looking out at the empty space of the canyon. Because we started early we were able to avoid the full force of the sun and escape the mid-day heat, but all walkers still need to load up with plenty of water and snacks regardless of the time as it take between three and four hours.

The view inside Kings Canyon from the rim walk. Photo / Katie Harris

A night to remember

I feel like every time I visit Australia there’s a new light show I’m told I absolutely must visit. Kings Canyon, with its newly opened Bruce Munro Light Towers installation, is no different. Yet it was unlike anything I’d seen, or heard, before. Created using 69 two-metre high posts filled with glass bottles, a field in the Watarrka National Park, looking out to the canyon, is alight with changing colours and orchestral music.

The sunsets while guests wander the Bruce Munro installation at Kings Canyon. Photo / Katie Harris

No stranger to a distracted mind, I found the sensation of walking through the field and listening to the musical accompaniment grounding in every sense of the word. Somehow the sensations I felt from the exhibition turned off the usually permanent chatter in my brain. Alongside the installation, we were treated to live music, drinks and canapés in the setting sun.

Accommodation

Deserts aren’t notorious for high-end sleeping quarters, but when I walked into my room at Kings Canyon Resort my mouth dropped. The space was clean, newly renovated, and cool to the touch. Just past the king bed, however, a bathtub stole my attention. Next to the balcony, with a private view of a rock face, sits the modern white tub. Separate from the room’s full bathroom, the bath made the accommodation perhaps the most equally relaxing and Instagrammable room I’ve slept in.

The tub inside the Kings Creek Resort. Photo / Katie Harris

Besides the room itself, there was a pool available near the back of the resort, a tennis court and a daily breakfast buffet. While there was no Wi-Fi access in my bedroom, over at reception and in the resort’s restaurant it worked well.

Checklist

Kings Canyon

Getting there

From Auckland, fly direct to Melbourne or Sydney International Airport with AirNZ, Qantas or Jetstar, then transfer to Ayers Rock Airport with Qantas or Jetstar. Kings Canyon is a three-hour drive from Ayers Rock.











