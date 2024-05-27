Cruise the outer Great Barrier Reef.

Escape to paradise with a five-star stay at Crystalbrook Flynn, a luxury hotel in Cairns, complete with daily breakfast and a phenomenal $1600 bonus value. The luxury hotel is just a few steps away from the Esplanade Boardwalk, where you can explore the best of coastal Cairns’ offerings. Treat yourself to the ultimate VIP treatment and dive into the Great Barrier Reef, savour exquisite dining, and unwind in lush rainforests. Enjoy a five-night stay in their fabulous Urban Room, daily buffet breakfast at Flynn’s Italian, and your choice of a full-day outer Great Barrier Reef cruise or Kuranda Skyrail and Rail. This exclusive package costs just $999 per person and includes a $250 wine, dine, and spa credit, a bottle of wine on arrival, guaranteed late checkout, and more.

Book by May 31 and travel on select dates until Mar 31, 2025. For the ultimate luxurious escape, call now on 0800 654 175 or visit myqueensland.co.nz

Experience a luxurious getaway at Crystalbrook Flynn.

For travellers who love exploration

Explore the true heart and soul of Croatia in an eight-day seaside tour featuring the Dalmatian coast’s finest locations with Intrepid. Walk the walls of the old town of Dubrovnik, island hop between Korcula, Mljet, and Hvar, and wander the harbourside of Split. Sampling regional specialities and local wine along the way, your Croatian discovery is full of nature and relaxation.

Book now until June 5 to get an exclusive 25 per cent off, and get this trip for as low as $2465. Call 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz to book or inquire.

Explore the most beautiful towns in Croatia. Photo / Getty Images

For travellers who live for good music

Walk through the lively streets where American music was born through House of Travel’s 10-day guided Cosmos tour package. This North to South US tour starts with two nights in Chicago, ends with two nights in New Orleans, includes two nights in Nashville and Memphis, and an overnight in St. Louis. Music lovers can enjoy sightseeing or an orientation tour in each of the cities, with a guaranteed lesson on the evolution of American music.

Book this tour from $3719 per person share twin until June 4, and enjoy 9 nights accommodation, 1 breakfast, tour leader and coach transportation and city highlight tours in Chicago, Nashville, Memphis & New Orleans. Visit hot.co.nz or call 0800 713 715 to book or inquire.

Explore American music.

For the travellers who value cultural appreciation

If you’re interested in learning and experiencing the best of Scottish traditions, this deal is for you. With Costsaver’s Ceilidh Evening and Dinner at Ghillie Dhu Choice Experience on their Britain & Ireland Explorer tour, you can explore the heart of Edinburgh where culture, good food, and music meet. In this 16-day tour, you will be welcomed by a Scottish piper, enjoy a delicious three-course meal, listen to live Ceilidh music and witness the highlight of the Scottish experience, the famous Piping in the Haggis ceremony.

Book now or before May 30 to get this package for as low as $4778 per person. Visit costsaver.com or call 0800 484 333 for more information.

Get to know and experience the best of Scottish traditions.

For travellers who love to stay in

Some days, the best vacations are spent indoors, in the comfort of your luxury hotel room. With this deal, you can spend four nights at the five-star SLS Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world. The hotel is just one block away from the iconic Beverly Centre, where you can shop till you drop. Enjoy the hotel’s amenities, especially at the rooftop pool deck where you can enjoy lingering sunsets with city views.

Book this staycation for as low as $1969 pp before June 7 to enjoy all of the luxurious hotel offerings, plus daily breakfast, room upgrade on arrival, early check-in/late check-out, and US$100 Hotel Credit. Visit travel-associates.co.nz to book or call 0800 951 655.

Stay at the luxurious SLS Beverly Hills hotel.

