The Harry Potter film series showcased the spellbinding Scottish landscape, with the Jacobite steam train journey passing over the renowned Glenfinnan Viaduct, which made several appearances in the movies. On a clear day, travelers might also catch sight of the Inner Hebridean small isles Rum, Eigg, Muck, and Canna. Photo / Supplied

Some of the world’s great train journeys last a week or more, and even the shortest are often more than a full day’s travel, but if you don’t have the time, money, or inclination to take a long journey, a short trip can be just as sweet, writes Justine Costigan

A mini–Swiss Alps experience: Chur to Arosa

The Bernina and Glacier Express routes may be Switzerland’s most famous train journeys, but this tiny alpine country has a wealth of much shorter journeys offering equally spectacular views. The Chur-Arosa line is an hour-long, 26-kilometre journey that starts in Chur’s historic town (Switzerland’s oldest) before heading up more than 1000 metres through the unspoilt Schanfigg valley to Arosa. The pretty resort village is a year-round destination with skiing in winter and hiking in the warmer months, a beautiful lake, and plenty of cafes and restaurants. At Christmas and seasonally throughout the year, on Friday evenings the train becomes a restaurant car, offering a gourmet three-course meal while you journey through the stunning mountain scenery. rhb.ch

The Chur-Arosa railway line arrives in Arosa, a pretty resort village in Switzerland. Photo / Getty Images

The Vatican Express, Europe

Every city needs its own railway line, even one as small as The Vatican. Open to Vatican visitors on Saturdays, The Vatican’s electric train ventures from the heart of the Holy City to the 17th century Apostolic Palace, the Pope’s summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, a picturesque town perched high above scenic Lake Albano, 23km southeast of Rome. Tickets for the hour-long journey come as part of a bundled day tour of Vatican City and Castel Gandolfo, or Castel Gandolfo on its own, and include a summer palace tour with a land train journey through its beautiful gardens and Roman ruins. The tour activities at the summer palace include a break, leaving visitors enough time to explore beyond the palace grounds. museivaticani.va

The Angel’s Flight Railway, Los Angeles, US

It may be over quickly, but the 10-minute trip on the Angel’s Flight, officially the “world’s shortest railway”, offers an opportunity to experience a taste of historic LA in a city that loves everything new. Built in 1901, the funicular was designed to take residents up and down Bunker Hill, and by the 1940s and 1950s had become a popular movie location (a reconstruction of the railway was created for the 1997 film L.A. Confidential). After a bleak period when the station was closed for more than 25 years, the restored Angel’s Flight reopened in 1996, closing again for further restoration between 2013 and 2017. The railway now runs daily from its station across from Grand Central Market in downtown LA, travelling up to California Plaza, on South Grand Avenue. angelsflight.org

A 10-minute trip on the Angel’s Flight in LA is officially the ‘world’s shortest railway'. Photo / Mos Sukjaroenkraisri; Unsplash

Nilgiri Mountain Railway, India

Part of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Unesco World Heritage Site, the stretch of track from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam (aka Ooty) in West Bengal was built by the British in 1908 and is one of the steepest tracks in Asia. Swiss-made steam locomotives cover the 46km line, and even though the distance is short, it takes a leisurely four and half hours uphill to reach the mountain resort town of Udhagamandalam (although the return journey shaves more than an hour off the time). The leisurely speed is a benefit, offering mountain and jungle views, hairpin turns, tunnels, and bridges. Historic stations, including Coonoor, featured in David Lean’s iconic 1984 film, A Passage to India, dot the route. For visitors in a hurry, a one-way journey via taxi takes approximately 50 minutes. irctc.co.in

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway is a part of the Unesco World Heritage Site and one of the steepest tracks in Asia. Despite covering just 46km, the uphill journey takes a leisurely four and a half hours. Photo / 123rf

Jacobite steam train, Scotland

The Harry Potter films, which often feature an iconic railway journey through dramatic scenery to Hogwarts Castle, opened a generation’s eyes to the magic of the Scottish landscape. The Jacobite steam train journey from Fort William to Mallaig takes in some of this spectacular scenery – including the Glenfinnan Viaduct featured in the Potter films – as well as rugged beaches, mountains, lochs, and on a clear day, views of the Inner Hebridean isles of Rum, Eigg, Muck, and Canna. The 135km round trip includes regular stops to wander and take photographs as well as a 90-minute break for lunch in Mallaig. As well as standard seats, the train includes tables for two and private compartment options. westcoastrailways.co.uk

The Jacobite steam train journey from Fort William to Mallaig takes in some spectacular Scottish scenery. Photo / Mj; Unsplash

Kuranda Scenic Railway, Queensland, Australia

There are many wonderful ways to explore the Daintree Rainforest in Far North Queensland, but the classic Kuranda Railway should be on everyone’s to-do list. Starting in Gimuy (Cairns), and slowly rising 327 metres via Bubundji (Freshwater) to Ngunbay (Kuranda), the two-hour journey to the heart of the rainforest passes the dramatic Barron Gorge, waterfalls, and lush forest scenery. Originally built to bring produce from the Tablelands to the coast, the route still uses 100-year-old carriages – without air-conditioning – offering a chance to experience the railway as it once was. It may be a bit sticky, but the wide windows allow fresh air, cooling waterfall mists and the scent of the forest to enter. ksr.com.au

Kuranda Scenic Railway, Australia Picture / Tourism and Events Queensland



